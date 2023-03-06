When healing is the target
Illness is the bow.
What is a bow but a device for the transfer of energy?
Likewise an illness.
Properly used, an illness turns an outward focus
Inward,
Sends energy to where it’s needed most.
Transforms fears into strength
Arrogance into humility
Compulsion to caring
Cynicism to compassion
Brings balance to imbalance.
Worldly medicine does the opposite.
It requires the patient to look outside herself
To give her power to another
To maintain control
To invade the body
To deny the spirit.
One who embraces illnesses as well as health
Embraces the whole of life.
She can offer life
Because she receives life.
– Haven Trevino, author, “The Tao of Healing.”
I wish I could lay claim to the beautiful verse cited above. The best I can do is lay claim to its sentiment. That life is replete with paradox. An endless cycle of birth and death, birth and death. Where one person releases their grip on life, a new being is born.
When my husband died after his courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia, a cousin in Toronto informed me that her daughter, Meghan, was pregnant. Another dear friend in the Twin Cities told me her daughter had just given birth to a baby girl, Juniper. I felt these tugs within myself. An acknowledgement that life goes on, even as I mourn my husband. And mourn, I must. But knowing, deep down, dawn will break through the darkness just as surely as life will follow death.
We pause, we humans, at intervals earmarked by calendar commemorations, to remember an anniversary or the life of a certain individual. We have birthdays, weddings and celebrations for anything and everything. The greeting card business flourishes as we note secretaries’ day and bosses’ day. The months of May and June bring graduations. Then the holidays catapult us into scrambling for even more expressions of love, endless consumers that we are.
In the end, however, will there be a hand to hold, a shoulder to lean upon, or arms to embrace us, as we bid goodbye to someone we have loved for so long? All that hustling and bustling reduced to a grand finale when, where once it was just the two of us, now only one?
I see the paradox, the mystery of life followed by death, to once again yield to new life. I can wallow in my loss, observe the dimming of light in my husband’s eyes, for as long as I need to. My dearest friend, PJ, has extended her stay to support me as I rebound from two weeks of laryngitis. I am blessed beyond measure as my neighbor Caryn drops off a delicious home-baked Bundt cake. And I have beautiful flower arrangements and touching sympathy cards sent by family and friends to remind me of the fact that my husband was someone quite special. ”Debonair.” That’s my word for the day. And I, his wife, elevated by his doting attention, onto a pedestal I hardly deserved.
The give and take, ebb and flow of life will continue as I slowly adjust to becoming a widow. My voice will come back from its scratchiness, to one laden with sadness. While I will attempt to practice mindfulness--being present to the small joys each new day brings. A male cardinal landing on my bird feeder, moments after I had filled it to capacity; a black swallowtail butterfly flitting among my Azalea bushes. The bushes themselves, resplendent in shades of fuchsia and white. The “Willow Tree Remembrance” sent by my dear friend, Deb, now gracing an armoire shelf.
Yes, life does follow death, as I am a living testament. Love buoys us all during even our darkest moments, reminding us that love itself will prevail, and I, along with it.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for twelve years, Lynne is now retired. She invites your comments at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
