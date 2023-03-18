Well, well, well. Look who’s back.
Never thought this would happen. When I walked out of the newsroom as a Chronicle employee for the final time on Aug. 13, 2021, I figured that was the end of my name ever gracing the pages of my hometown newspaper.
And then a funny thing happened. I started a blog, Just Wright Citrus. It gathered steam. Businesses paid to sponsor the website. Facebook followers increased weekly.
Most important is the conversation. Because this Facebook page insists on proper manners, the discussion is on point, varied and always polite.
And today I return to the Chronicle’s pages, not as a reporter but as a columnist. A conversation starter.
Let me introduce myself. I worked in the Chronicle newsroom for 34 years as a reporter and assistant editor. Gerry Mulligan hired me when he was the editor. Even though he retired as publisher after 43 years at the Chronicle – we both went out at the same time – Gerry was and will always be my editor.
I was the political guy. Candidates, county commission, other local government, that sort of thing. Been yelled at by many politicians. Sheriff Charlie Dean once hung up on me and then complained to Gerry I was rude.
Years ago, before voicemail, a photographer left me a written phone message from Dick Locke, then a state legislator. It read: “Dick Locke says you can go to hell!”
Josh Wooten, a former county commissioner and now CEO of the chamber of commerce, once paid me a great compliment. The worst feeling on a Friday afternoon, he said, was when the phone rang and he’d hear an office worker say, “Josh, Mike Wright on Line 2.”
He knew I wasn’t calling about weekend plans.
You get the picture. One out of every 10 reporters enjoys the kind of stories I wrote, and I was fortunate to do that here for three decades.
When Gerry retired it was time for me to go as well. We were a team. I told him a few days later, sitting on a bench outside the YMCA, “Gerry, for 30 years I was your personal reporter. You liked a certain type of story, I liked writing a certain type of story.”
He asked me about my plans. I told him I didn’t have any.
He said: “You need to use the skills and knowledge gained at the Chronicle to help your community.”
There it was. Marching orders from my editor, my mentor. And off I went.
Just Wright Citrus debuted on Facebook in late September 2021, followed by the website on Jan. 3, 2022. We just passed the 3,700-follower mark a few days ago. The conversation is spirited, lively, and clean.
Because that’s what all this is about: conversation. This community is getting larger by the day and we need to keep the chatter going so as not to get buried in it all.
Here are 10 topics off the top of my head:
Roads, growth, concurrency, mental illness, political stability, affordable places to live, animal shelter, Suncoast Parkway, taxes, and Inverness Villages IV.
Just Wright Citrus is not the Mike Wright of old. I’m not in attack mode. Rather, we raise up those who need encouragement and shine a light where it needs to shine. The purpose: Engage the community and discuss our challenges with insight rather than emotion or innuendo. See if we can move the needle in a direction that feeds more on community and less on politics.
That’s Just Wright Citrus in a nutshell. That’s the Chronicle as well.
Your role? Read and participate. Comment on the blog or Chronicle’s Facebook page. Write letters, call Sound Off. Send emails to county commissioners (I review those every week). Show up at county commission meetings and tell commissioners you’re pulling for them because sometimes they need to hear that.
I am so stoked to be writing for the Chronicle once again in this once-a-week way. More than that, much more, is the opportunity to spread the conversation. Everyone’s voice in Citrus County matters today.
Especially yours.
Mike Wright retired from the Chronicle in August 2021 after 34 years of writing about Citrus County politics. He is publisher of the daily blog Just Wright Citrus, which can be found on Facebook or justwrightcitrus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.