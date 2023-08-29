Anh Le

Anh Le

One hot summer day in 2002, my mother strapped a helmet on my head and navigated the dirt roads of Vietnam on her scooter to get me to our local hospital. I was 6 years old when I first fell seriously ill with recurrent fevers, chills, rashes, nausea and vomiting. My mother finally decided that home remedies could not get me better and took me to our provincial hospital, where I was immediately admitted for dengue fever.

In Vietnam, mosquito-borne diseases are extremely common due to its tropical climate characterized by high temperatures and humidity throughout the year. Growing up there, I was frequently advised to wear long sleeves, apply insect repellent and burn special incense to keep mosquitoes away.

