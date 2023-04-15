Florida’s legislature is careening down another history-making path.
Coming across Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk for signature is a bill that will create the lowest capital punishment threshold in the country. Currently, like 48 other states, Florida requires an unanimous recommendation from an entire jury to proceed with capital punishment. Alabama is currently the only state that strays from this standard, requiring 10 out of 12 jurors in order to send someone to death row.
Florida is gunning to only require eight.
This comes on the heels of the Parkland school shooter who was sentenced to life in prison instead of the death penalty when only nine of 12 jurors favored the death penalty.
The threshold hasn’t always been so high, though. Up until 2016, only a simple majority of the jury was required. Citing an imbalanced amount of power in the hands of a judge, the state Supreme Court ruled that unanimity was required to sentence someone to death. In 2020, that ruling was overturned in favor of only requiring unanimity in decisions regarding aggravating factors, circumstances of the victim or other facts of the crime.
Detractors of the bill cite the number of exonerations that have taken place in Florida, which currently holds the highest number. Critics worry that less deliberation will only cause that number to increase and worse, will cause the number of innocent people put to death by the state to increase, as well.
The vote passed both the House and the Senate on mostly party lines. Interestingly enough, Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, who represents Parkland, voted against the bill.
This is not a debate of whether or not the death penalty should be in place. We can save that for an entirely different discussion.
The death penalty is the law of the land, and as such, it is a viable option of punishment and deterrence for the most egregious of crimes. The issue at hand is the threshold by which we determine that a life should be taken.
It isn’t a decision to be taken lightly.
This is a scenario where a representative government can be a bit troublesome. A decision like this is one the people should have a direct say about. It’s not likely that the majority of state legislators campaigned on this issue. And the voting record makes it clear that this was mostly about party loyalty and playing to the base.
But that’s tricky. There are many Republicans who support the death penalty but agree that because of its severity, the threshold for its enactment should be the highest possible. This bill takes this significant decision out of the hands of the people and places it squarely in the hands of representatives who have not ever had to answer to the people about their stances on the matter.
No matter where one stands on this issue, the reality is that the people should have a much more direct say in whether or not their state will allow people to be executed by a vote of two-thirds.
The threshold for the death penalty across the nation is so high because the issue at hand is of such gravity. It’s a slippery slope when the state devalues any life. I’m not sure it’s one we want to travel down any further.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
