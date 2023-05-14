There has been a lot of discussion recently about our local government’s role in dissemination of public information. The question has been predominantly about the difference in the subjects of public relations and public information.
Both terminologies may be interchangeable at times and are commonly used among government agencies. All successful government agencies and private businesses must have effective public relations.
There are no public relations without accurate and timely public information.
The conversation should be more about the best practices to keep the public informed, and not be concerned about how to describe it or personally attacking others for asking relevant questions.
The need for the public to be informed in an appropriate manner about an imminent public safety threat should always be the priority. Relying on one specific agency and their social media Facebook page to deliver information is not a reliable model. Many in our community do not follow Facebook, or other social media sites.
All local private media outlets should be an integral partner in getting relevant information to the public.
The reason this is even a topic of discussion is because of the many repeated examples of public safety threats or other critical incidents that were not officially relayed to the public in an expedient manner.
The rumors and false statements made by curious people on the many different social media sites during and after local critical incidents create many problems. Look at the comments on any social media site soon after a significant event has occurred in Citrus County. Questions like; what and where did this happen?, why is the helicopter flying for hours in my neighborhood?, why is a road blocked?, etc. At times, it has taken days, if at all, for the public to be officially informed about a critical incident.
Doesn’t sound like public relations or public information is being used openly, no matter what it is called.
There are many successful public information models from other public safety organizations in our area.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has many public information resources on their website. From their home page, go to “Citizen Resources” and you will have a choice to view; active, and instantaneous Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) calls, current traffic crashes, daily arrest reports, daily offense reports, daily civil papers served, along with many other real time data sources available to the public.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office website allows anyone to see their “live” CAD calls for service and allows for a search of all calls within the past seven days. You can navigate from their home page to “Community Outreach”, then “Public Information”, then click the CAD calls link.
We should have timely access to current events, similar to what these local and many other sheriff’s and state law enforcement agencies around the state provide. Relaying real time, factual, and necessary information to the public about critical incidents must be a priority for all leaders of government offices.
Calvin Adams retired in 2015 as the Colonel, Director of Law Enforcement for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) with more than 30 years of service. He has announced his intentions to run for the office of Citrus County Sheriff.
