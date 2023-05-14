Calvin Adams

Calvin Adams

 Fred Hiers / Chronicle Reporter

There has been a lot of discussion recently about our local government’s role in dissemination of public information. The question has been predominantly about the difference in the subjects of public relations and public information.

Both terminologies may be interchangeable at times and are commonly used among government agencies. All successful government agencies and private businesses must have effective public relations.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.