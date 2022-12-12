Rudolph landed on my lawn this afternoon, albeit in a bit of a dither. “Where’s my team?” he fixed his eyes my way. “The harness? The sleigh? The big Kahuna himself?”
“Hey Rudy,” I responded. “Cool your hooves. You’re two weeks early. You can practice all day and night between now and then. Try some solo flights. Some loop de loops. If your nose burns out, I have Energizer batteries guaranteed to get you around the world all aglow, no problem.”
But Rudolph was not prepared to be consoled. “You don’t get the big picture, lady. You saw what happened with Tom Brady. First he retired. Then he unretired. Then Gisele told him what he could do with his football. I’m not playing games here.”
“I’ve already been up to the North Pole,” he continued. “The elves are only beginning to retool their projects. Santa’s under the weather with the flu. Mrs. Claus tried a hot toddy, but it only sent him further under the covers. He’s supposed to be rounding up my team to do some practice runs. And if he has one more hot toddy, he’ll be toddling off to ‘La La Land’ well into New Year’s Eve.”
I could see Rudolph was visibly shaken. “How about some sugar cubes?” I offered. I understood reindeer liked their sweets. “In the meantime, you’re welcome to my lawn’s grass if you’re a vegetarian.”
Slowly, Rudy seemed resigned to waiting it out. He remembered other years when Donner and Blitzen were late arrivals. Surely Mrs. Claus had some tricks up her sleeves to revive Santa. Hope would not be lost.
“You have two weeks to gather your team,” I said. “Plenty of time to load the sleigh, check off names with requests (apparently elf duty), grease the sleigh’s assorted parts, and do a few dry runs, easily accommodated here with no snow to contend with.”
My pep talk was gaining traction. “You’ve pulled it off every year, minus a few hitches. You’ve always managed to come through. Cheer up, Rudy. You and Santa will earn star billing once again. Little boys and girls, a smattering of oldsters, all will awaken Christmas morning to stockings bulging at their seams and presents crammed beneath their trees.”
“Tell you what,” I suggested. “How about I send a telegram to the North Pole as a gentle reminder? I’ll have it read: ‘Wishing you good health and cheer. Leaving pretzels and some beer.’ Think that might do the trick?”
Rudolph’s nose shone extra brightly as he replied, “Make it a Guinness, and we’ll be flying high!”
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for 12 years, Lynne is now happily retired.
