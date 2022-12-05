My doorbell rings and there stands my neighbor and her son. They are holding a large covered platter of Thanksgiving fare for my husband and myself. They know we are not in “A1” condition currently. How do you begin to say “thanks?”
I am not proud. But on my last trip to Publix I realized I was hardly well enough to push the cart. I know there are others like me with hidden disabilities. To a casual onlooker, we appear fine. We wear decent clothes and attempt to be that younger, more vibrant version of ourselves. But our bodies will have none of it. I look around for a stock person to lift a twelve-pack of soda onto my cart. I can barely lift my items onto the conveyor belt to be rung up. I ask for help out to my car, while I feel eyes study me to determine if I might not be simply lazy. For the record, “lazy” I have never been.
When my doorbell rang earlier today, I was taken totally by surprise. The English language falls short at times in providing the true depth of appreciation I, for one, can feel, and so desperately wanted to express. I used to deliver Meals on Wheels three decades ago. Now here I am, the recipient of what I know will be a mouth watering feast. I want to even the score, but thanks will have to do for now.
When any of us receive such unexpected kindness, how can it not help but restore our faith in humankind? There are truly good, unselfish, selfless people among us. They don’t make the headlines often enough. Instead, we hear about people who, for one reason or another, have gone astray. It may be addiction, lack of a healthy home life, abusive relationships, or simply falling on bad times. Some of us go through these stages, only to emerge stronger for our struggles. Others have too many strikes against them from the start.
But out of all of this I turn to the saying, “Don’t judge lest you be judged.” Do I deserve handouts? Certainly there are others more deserving, who are financially up against it, whereas, thank God, we are not. But physically, with no family around, am I a candidate for such a generous outpouring of kindness? My answer is a resounding yes. Pride aside, my husband and I will partake of this feast, being reminded of how blessed we are to have such kind neighbors. At a loss for words, all I can do is enjoy every morsel and try somehow to pay it forward.
This column is my start. Let’s all celebrate the good among us and refrain from judging others who may appear fine, but who are really in an inordinate amount of pain. Emotional. Physical. Both exact their toll.
Let’s pay kindness forward. Opportunities will present themselves. From the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle, to a box of clothes for donation to your favorite charity. Let’s spread kindness and goodwill throughout the holiday season.
Paying it forward is the only way I know of to repay the kindness I’ve been so blessed to receive. I invite you to think of those neighbors behind closed doors, many elderly and infirm. Food banks running low on essentials. The causes are endless.
My neighbor’s kindness lit a fire in my soul. I need to share its warmth with others. Please join me in spreading goodwill by thinking of others this holiday season!
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for 12 years, Lynne is now happily retired.
