My doorbell rings and there stands my neighbor and her son. They are holding a large covered platter of Thanksgiving fare for my husband and myself. They know we are not in “A1” condition currently. How do you begin to say “thanks?”

Lynne Farrell Abrams

Lynne Farrell Abrams

I am not proud. But on my last trip to Publix I realized I was hardly well enough to push the cart. I know there are others like me with hidden disabilities. To a casual onlooker, we appear fine. We wear decent clothes and attempt to be that younger, more vibrant version of ourselves. But our bodies will have none of it. I look around for a stock person to lift a twelve-pack of soda onto my cart. I can barely lift my items onto the conveyor belt to be rung up. I ask for help out to my car, while I feel eyes study me to determine if I might not be simply lazy. For the record, “lazy” I have never been.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.