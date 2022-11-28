I see the pictures. Snow. I heard the predictions, up to 6 feet of the white stuff in Buffalo over a November weekend. Then the real crazy me breaks through zero visibility to confess, I miss it.
I miss snow drifts waist high in Maplewood Park, houses buried to their rafters in a white canopy, that dizzy feeling you get staring upward as snowflakes fall on “your nose and eyelashes.” I miss it all.
I want to be a kid again, feet, blocks of ice, trudging through piles of snow as my family searches for the perfect balsam to bring home. I will never forget the tree we selected one year. I can still hear my father cursing in the basement when he discovered it had two trunks. How things progressed from there is gone from the annals of my mind.
But eventually, “Oh Tannenbaum,” stood proudly in our living room corner, bedecked with strings of popcorn, candy cane lights, and hand-made ornaments. Presents piled beneath it with barely enough space left for Santa’s additions.
Frank Sinatra would be on our record player crooning, “Oh by gosh, by golly. It’s time for mistletoe and holly.” My mother would be in the kitchen, me beside her, as her special helper, creating cut out sugar cookies. I still have her recipe, and they remain the best sugar cookies I’ve ever tasted.
The next my dad would be stringing lights on our front porch balcony, destined to shine through our evergreens laden with snow. He and my brother would be tasked with shoveling the mounds of snow piling up in our driveway throughout the winter months.
It all comes across like a “Father Knows Best” episode. But this was actually how it was. No wonder, decades later, here in tropical Florida, my lens gets fogged up as I reminisce. Gone, all the principals. Just me and my husband, with our respective families strewn across the U.S. and Canada.
We will make phone calls to loved ones, open our few gifts and see if Rapunzel, our calico, might be adept at taking a pic or two. Actually, I have a tripod I might dig out, and there are always “selfies.” For holiday music, I have Bing Crosby, along with Michael Bublé, Frank Sinatra, Brenda Lee, Nat King Cole, and numerous other standards.
And yet the echoes of Christmases past are bound to return. The merriment, the frivolity, the sheer joy of being together. Candlelit church services, hills to toboggan in the afternoon, hot chocolate to warm us afterward.
Here’s to holiday memories, and more memories in the making for one and all. Oh, to be a kid again!
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for 12 years, Lynne is now happily retired.
