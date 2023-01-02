Adversity brings people together. Look at Ukraine as many of its citizenry huddle in bomb shelters. During the worst of times, strangers become friends. Out of necessity. For survival. When I look at the scope of this latest “bomb cyclone,” I genuinely feel for all of the unwary who simply could not digest it would be “that bad.” “C’mon, man. Really?” Yes, “really” as the death toll continues to mount across our country. Passengers stranded at airports, in their cars, many now being found, frozen to death. And at Christmas of all times.

Lynne Farrell Abrams

While here I am, safe and warm. But in truth, my heart is heavy. I tried to salvage Christmas for my husband and myself, only to sit a day later with our gifts unopened under our tree. My husband was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia about two years ago. He was being treated at Shands with twice yearly visits. He began using a walker this past summer. He appeared to be plateauing over the past year. I was holding, for dear life, onto that delicate thread of hope. However, it was not just my life, but that of my husband’s, which hung in the balance.

