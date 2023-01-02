Adversity brings people together. Look at Ukraine as many of its citizenry huddle in bomb shelters. During the worst of times, strangers become friends. Out of necessity. For survival. When I look at the scope of this latest “bomb cyclone,” I genuinely feel for all of the unwary who simply could not digest it would be “that bad.” “C’mon, man. Really?” Yes, “really” as the death toll continues to mount across our country. Passengers stranded at airports, in their cars, many now being found, frozen to death. And at Christmas of all times.
While here I am, safe and warm. But in truth, my heart is heavy. I tried to salvage Christmas for my husband and myself, only to sit a day later with our gifts unopened under our tree. My husband was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia about two years ago. He was being treated at Shands with twice yearly visits. He began using a walker this past summer. He appeared to be plateauing over the past year. I was holding, for dear life, onto that delicate thread of hope. However, it was not just my life, but that of my husband’s, which hung in the balance.
Then, just like this “bomb cyclone” decimating our country, he became dramatically worse. Over the course of a month, his words became garbled, his thoughts jumbled, with him hardly recognizing me anymore. His hallucinations conjured up pets and people, increasing his anxiety that our household would be unable to provide for all of our guests.
I consulted with Citrus County’s resident dementia expert, Debbie Selsavage, CDP, Coping with Dementia, LLC, who had already visited our home once this summer. She understood the gravity of what I was facing and connected me with another lifesaver, Janice Martin, senior advisor/family liaison of Central Florida, who was instrumental in helping me narrow my search and ultimately select a new home for Peter. When this article hits the newsstands, he should be there, hopefully adapting, as I myself must adapt to him not being with me at home.
Having been his sole caregiver these past two years, I find myself already fretting over everything. I know, if allowed, I will be visiting him often. But then again, he may see me as someone who has betrayed his trust. His disease may cause him to perceive me as a mortal enemy. I simply have no idea what to expect. And it is that unknown which has me deathly afraid. Historically, I’ve been ok under the most trying of situations when I have the merest glimmer of what to expect. But in this case, I have no clue.
I tell myself I have faced challenges before. Like the time, years ago, pre-sobriety, when I insanely went out on a blind date with a lunatic. He wanted to try out his new Bayliner in Lake Erie. He decided to show off by making waves, then turning the boat around in the choppy water and flipping the boat over them. This sent me careening from one side of the boat to the other. To this day, I blame that lone incident with triggering my fibromyalgia. There was a point where I looked all around me and could not spot land in any direction. Me, who had no sense of direction to begin with.
My blind date proceeded to get so blindingly drunk, it became my responsibility to captain the boat to shore. God had to have stepped in to help me find landfall. When we docked, I got down on my hands and knees and kissed the ground. I was bruised and battered from being tossed about, and yet I realized how lucky I was just to be alive. Point being – I have dealt with high drama before.
But excellent reputation or not, bringing my husband to a place unfamiliar to us both is a frightening proposition. Here I must put the steering wheel in others’ hands. I must have faith I have chosen the right time to do this. I may not see land in any direction, but God has brought me through the equivalent of “bomb cyclones” before. He won’t abandon me now, in my hour of need.
I know I am not the first person having to place a spouse or parent into a memory care facility. I plan to share this journey as it unfolds with the hope that it might possibly help others. When we face the unknown, we huddle together, for comfort, for warmth, for emotional and physical survival, just like the innocent people of Ukraine.
My friends and relatives, near and far, have rallied around me during this difficult turning point in my life. Debbie Selsavage has lit the way for so many others. Janice Martin has simplified what might have been an endless, exhausting search. I offer both women my heartfelt thanks today for lighting this darkened passageway for me, and for being a beacon of hope at this critical juncture, when I find myself in dire need of their guiding light.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for over 12 years, Lynne is now retired. She wishes everyone a happy & healthy new year!
