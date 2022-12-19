In the dead of night, the sound of glass shattering and clattering sent me to the kitchen, first fearing the worst, my husband falling, or almost on par with that possibility, an intruder.
But, instead of assuming Sherlock Holmes mode, I went back to bed, my worst fears not evident in the murky darkness. I needed sleep but, as to be expected, my deep sleep would not return.
A few hours later, I had turned on the lights to expose the true source of the cacophonous noise. Rapunzel the cat had decided to play with a Nutcracker perched in my holiday arrangement on a mantle above our sink. My Frosty vase was overturned, contents spilled onto the floor. But, miraculously, nothing broken, just glass marbles everywhere – which had allowed my Christmas Nutcrackers to stand soldier straight in their vase. Now there lurked an accident waiting to happen.
I was on my knees in no time, picking up what I was able to spot to prevent any further repercussions. Task completed, I sequestered my arrangement into a back bedroom, out of reach of my curious feline. “You’re in the doghouse,” I told her, while she answered my threat by assuming her most adorable pose.
All quiet. It could have been worse, I thought, as I proceeded to turn on our garbage disposal. A big mistake as the sound of grinding glass shook our rafters. “I’m losing my marbles,” I told my husband. Now captured in the jaws of death, ne’er to be seen again. Dare I reach down to see if I might feel anything? The disposal safely off, I did just that. But all I could feel was slimy metal. One more teeth clenching attempt to see if the marbles had been digested only confirmed that we would be needing to call a plumber.
Well, she hasn’t tackled our tree yet. My mother’s hand-made ornaments had been strategically hung out of reach on the uppermost branches. And Mrs. Claus had wisely decided that tempting packages, which crinkled to the touch would not be delivered until Christmas Eve. Even though I had just had Rapunzel’s claws trimmed, her teeth were equally capable of ripping paper to shreds.
So, these are the adjustments one must make with pet ownership. Not everything is calm and bright, particularly in the dead of night. But without little ones giggling with gleeful anticipation over what those packages might contain, my husband and I will open our few gifts, grateful for our beautiful calico, and of course, for each other.
The true meaning of Christmas, along with Hanukkah, will not be lost on us. The only glass I hope to hear is the clinking sound it makes when we toast in the New Year!
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for 12 years, Lynne is now happily retired.
