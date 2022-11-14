Get your “fast forward” buttons ready. Here come the holidays, which also means, here come those holiday commercials. Flashback to the old days when grainy black and white television force fed us with Camels and Lucky Strikes, along with Mr. Clean and aproned women smiling ear to ear as they pushed mops over their kitchen floors. The accompanying jingles still reverberate in my head. And my husband, who has an excellent singing voice, can reel many of them off verbatim.
Today, a good percentage of us are blessed with remotes that allow us to fast forward, pause, or play back whatever we choose. Granted, many Super Bowl commercials are classic, and occasionally one regular viewing ad is worth a second look. But seconds matter in our busy world, causing us to be grateful most commercial viewing can come almost commercial-free.
In our home, both of us now retired, daytime is reserved for running errands, scheduling home maintenance projects, doctor visits, and reading. I am also big on maintaining contact with our scattered family, from California to Texas to New York to Canada.
Geographically, we cover North America.
A shout out to my cousin, Steven Martin, a dentist in Alberta. My mother’s maiden name was Mary Martin, and there too, not the Mary Martin of “Peter Pan” fame. During the holidays especially, I make a concerted effort to talk to my cousins in Toronto, which include both sides of my family.
Evenings are for TV, as commercial-free as possible. In recent years, we have turned to streaming, leaving commercials in their wake. We have so many options, we could be watching television from morning ’til night, but I simply choose not to. We have our favorite shows, like most people have – “Jeopardy,” along with primarily detective type series.
But this evening, as if on cue, as I hit the magic button on my LG remote, I was unable to connect to any of my streaming services. I fumbled for LG’s number and two hours later, my Wi-Fi had been reconnected. I finally had to resort to virtual assistance, before the cogs fell into place. Nothing like having something snatched away from you to regain your appreciation for it.
I look at television as a well-deserved escape from an often too harsh world. Of course I want to keep up with current events. But I happen to be a worrier. For my own mental health, I cannot fixate on too many issues without my blood pressure reflecting my emotional reaction to the tragedies being played out in real time every day.
Bring on the holidays, I say. But I will be focusing more on family and friends, and how distance will not deter my connection with them. I don’t want or need another “thing.” I have been blessed beyond measure. My husband and I can curl up to watch “It’s a Wonderful Life,” my all-time favorite holiday movie, for the hundredth time. I happen to prefer the original black and white version.
Meantime, in an often chaotic world, I can still hope and pray it is a “relatively” wonderful life for all my loved ones, while being as commercial-free as possible.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communications. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for close to 12 years, Lynne is now happily retired.
