Loss. I keep getting hit with it. There are the people, of course. My sister, coming up on four years, yet somehow still fresh in my mind. My cat of 17 years, three years gone. We have had our lovely calico, Rapunzel, a good two years now, minus unintentional clawing and occasional spurts of energy almost knocking me off my feet more than once.
Then there is my mother-in-law, a Holocaust survivor, who passed away in June. My husband and I used to talk to her every Sunday up until a year ago when she became too ill. The irony is that she lived in Rochester, my city of birth and childhood home, the same place where I spent the first two decades of my life. My husband’s sister and daughter are still there, but our visits, sadly are few and far between.
And, of course, my not-to-be forgotten tortoise, Toby, who roamed our grounds and burrowed in our sandy soil for, I am guessing, 15 years or more. Gone about a month.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
But if ever there were a home away from home, I found it when I first relocated to Florida 20 years ago. My sister generously invited me to share her townhouse in Flagler Beach. I was coming off of a sad divorce, raw to the bone emotionally, with only time on my side to heal. Over the next few years, the lapping waves of the Atlantic succeeded in lulling me back to an inner calm.
Even as I would observe a pelican dive bombing the ocean’s churned up waters, I would envision survival on their crest. Hope, as the sun rose above the horizon. I will never forget the pre-dawn Easter Mass I attended with a friend. The morning murkiness surrendering to the gradual arrival of daylight. It left an indelible impression on my soul. Never give up. Brighter days will come.
Today, this same beach is decimated. The waters, once my comfort, turned into a frothy frenzy by Hurricane Nicole. Homes and condos left uninhabitable. Portions of A1A washed away. The dunes, gone. Me? I pulled up stakes on my townhouse only six months ago, selling to what I believed to be a younger version of myself, wanting her own special beachside paradise. I shudder to think how she must be faring now. I have few contacts there but plan on reaching out to them in the coming weeks. The devastation all the beachside community must be facing is unfathomable.
Newsflash. Four days after Hurricane Nicole left its trail of destruction, A1A has now been reopened after 600 truckloads brought in close to 11,000 cubic yards of sand to fill in gaping carveouts in the road and reinforce damaged shoulders, to the tune of an estimated $1.3 million. This is a temporary, though welcome fix, as the real reinforcement may stretch out another few years or even longer. The road north of the Flagler pier remains vulnerable to collapse and was not part of the emergency repair. In addition, should another bad storm threaten the community, recent emergency repairs cannot prevent another road collapse, or protect homes precariously perched along the highway from falling into the ocean.
Here in Citrus County, we survived a narrow miss once again. And, once again, neighbors came to my rescue to upend my glass top patio table and secure projectiles from gusty winds. They returned a day later to restore everything to pre-storm placement. But there will be no “back to normal” for many Floridians, as advertisers pummel us with holiday specials. Amidst all of this turmoil, my memories cannot help but keep floating back to me in waves.
In the final analysis, what are we left with but our memories? “Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver, the other is gold.” I personally experienced better days following on the heels of wrenching loss.
As our East coast neighbors face the challenges wrought from Hurricane Nicole, I hope they finally receive a reprieve from Mother Nature.
I know how fortunate I have been to be blessed by my memories going back 20 years. With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, I can only hope and pray this once idyllic beachside community is able to foresee a rising sun on its horizon – for it is hope and gratitude, which give us the resilience to persevere.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communications. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for 12 years, Lynne is now happily retired, and most grateful for the kindness of neighbors!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.