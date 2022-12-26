On a recent morning, we had a visitor to our humble home. A novelty, but it caused my husband to request that I assist him in putting in his hearing aids. Normally, he cannot have them taken out soon enough. And I can’t say that I blame him. Who honestly likes the feel of any device in their ears, even if it has been specifically designed to improve one’s hearing?
When we bought them a couple of years ago, we faced some challenges with my husband’s tinnitus inflicting a constant ringing which interfered with his otherwise enjoyment of music, as well as his own fluency with the spoken word.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
His inborn skills had brought him to the profession of speech, specifically as a licensed speech pathologist. Now retired, he found himself in need of hearing aids to accommodate both hearing loss and the continual annoyance of his tinnitus. Our eventual compromise was that he would wear them evenings, along with whenever we ventured out into the public arena, for doctor visits, etc.
Back to the recent visit. Hours passed. I did my weekly grocery shopping trek. My husband was taking his afternoon nap. I decided to settle in with a good book, my cat Rapunzel nestled against my side. Evening came setting in motion my regular dinner preparations, along with my husband’s repeat request to help insert his hearing aids, since it was time for our nightly news and Jeopardy viewing.
So, off I went to retrieve them from their storage case, only to find it empty. My type A personality went into overdrive. “Where did you put them? What if the cat finds them and begins batting them around like one of her toys? Or, worse yet, swallows one??” My concerns mounted with each passing minute.
This went on for the better part of an hour, me rifling through bed sheets, opening drawers, wondering about insurance claims, when suddenly I stopped. Was it remotely possible that they could still be in his ears? Lo and behold, there they were. Probably having lost their potency a few hours earlier, but there, nonetheless, right where they were ideally designed to be.
We both heaved sighs of relief loud enough to have Rapunzel wondering if Christmas had come early. Then we laughed, for it really was borderline hysterical when you think about it.
And it provided one valuable lesson for yours truly, one I am more than happy to share with the dawning of a new year. It isn’t always what is between the ears that counts. Sometimes it is what’s right inside them!
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for over 12 years, Lynne is now happily retired. She wishes everyone a very happy and safe 2023!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.