Time needs to stop moving so fast, I can’t keep up with it. They say as you get older, time seems to move faster too. This is all perception, granted. But lately, visual images of people I’ve been blessed to know throughout my life keep popping up in my mind.
Except they aren’t here anymore. I can count on one hand my remaining friends and family, while it takes all of my fingers and toes, even the disfigured ones, to account for the loved ones, once here, now gone. That’s why I want time to stop. If only for a minute. How about a second?
Willie Nelson and Julio Iglesias had a big hit back in the 1980’s. “For all the Girls I’ve Loved Before,” which I recall parodying, kiddingly, for my mother’s enjoyment. Noteworthy, first. I cannot sing. All my attempts have been futile, beyond being somehow merged into Sister Natalia’s grade school choir.
Second, back then, my list of boys, teenage flings, lost loves didn’t reach the second stanza. Suffice it to say, I led a pretty sheltered life, and was not much of a mingler. But I remember my mother laughing as I attempted to name “all the boys I’d loved before” during my raspy, off key rendering.
Here is just one example of time stopping. I did it, by resurrecting a vivid memory of my mother, standing in a doorway and lovingly indulging me. I pass this technique on to you. Music is the perfect instigator.
My dad, back when he would have been in his late 50s, took a liking to Jim Morrison and The Doors. Seriously. He would hum, “Come on baby, light my fire” until the cows came home. How many Dads back in the late 1960s would do that?
Mine did. And I can still hear him humming that melody, clear as day, as if it were today. Unlike me, he could carry a tune, as well as play beautiful piano after studying at the Toronto Conservatory of Music. I just did it again. Stopped time, if only for a split second.
I think of Rod Stewart and the time he had just released “Maggie May.” He was a lanky, wild haired performer, even back then in his early days. I caught him at a live concert in Buffalo, New York, and “Every Picture Tells a Story” resonated with me, even in my own earliest years. Hey. I just stopped time once again. Flashbacks seem to do it.
Of course, I can summon many images from my Woodstock experience in the summer of 1969. We, the attendees, were the stars. The performers, those tiny dots in the distance, they were on stage to witness us. I read where some of them were petrified by our sheer numbers. I wouldn’t be surprised if Janis took an extra swig of her Jack Daniel’s to unshackle her inhibitions.
By and large, we were peaceful. We chose to embrace rather than attack those who blew us off. I remember singing, off key of course, and not giving a rip. The drug part was present, but not everyone fell within its spell. I came out as clean as when I started, except for my muddied bell bottom jeans. Images? Blankets spread out on hillsides, people staking their space, but welcoming their neighbors. Standing in long lines for undercooked hamburgers. I remember being asked by total strangers where I was from, over and over. Some had traveled cross country to be there. I left that scene with a mellow sense that our generation could make a difference.
Time stopped for a good two minutes there.
And even as the second hand continues its rotation around the clock, while our planet continues its rotation around the sun, I can lose my fixation with the inevitable, unavoidable passage of time whenever I replay Tom Petty sweetly singing, “You belong among the wildflowers. You belong somewhere you feel free.” Transported once again from real time to euphoria. Time has passed, but I’ve harnessed my mental clock to go back in time.
Photos, melodies, certain smells and tastes are capable of transporting all of us back to earlier special moments. We may not be able to turn back the clock, but we can time travel with the best of them whenever we choose. Steve Miller sang of how “Time keeps on slipping on into the future.” While Cher lamented, “If I could turn back time, if I could find a way.” In her case, spawned from regret over a lost love.
As for me, I prefer to relive happy moments without regrets. I summon a certain song, in this case, bringing up an image of my dad tickling the ivories with his rendering of “St. Louis Blues,” while I recline on a nearby sofa, tapping my feet to his magical beat!
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County nearing 12 years, Lynne is now happily retired.
