Time needs to stop moving so fast, I can’t keep up with it. They say as you get older, time seems to move faster too. This is all perception, granted. But lately, visual images of people I’ve been blessed to know throughout my life keep popping up in my mind.

Except they aren’t here anymore. I can count on one hand my remaining friends and family, while it takes all of my fingers and toes, even the disfigured ones, to account for the loved ones, once here, now gone. That’s why I want time to stop. If only for a minute. How about a second?

Lynne Farrell Abrams

