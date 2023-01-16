My birthday brought me an unexpected surprise, a male cardinal sporting his crimson feathers as he twirled through our, now bare, Azalea bushes. I expected him to fly away the moment I aimed my camera at him. But no. He appeared instead to be striking various poses, much like a runway model. So I managed to capture his image a few times, before going indoors to grab my canister of bird seed.
Cardinals have always been linked to the afterlife, at least in my family upbringing. And my sister and I decided that every time we spotted one, we would think of our father, who also loved feeding the birds in our Rochester, New York, backyard. We had a cherry tree which attracted many species of birds, cardinals among them, once Spring blossoms gave way to edible fruit.
This day, my menagerie of critters included squirrels, nuthatches, an oriole and a bluejay. Off in the distance I heard the crow chorus grow as word spread that feeding time had arrived. Then back inside I resumed my inventory of earthly possessions I hoped to pare down over the new year.
As I was just preparing to replace a wall hanging, my doorbell rang. I wasn’t expecting anyone mid-morning but thought it might be a delivery of some kind. Instead, two women stood ready to read me a Bible passage, until, that is, they spotted something on my screen.
Actually, there were two of them, hornets that is, conferring, I would guess on where best to build their hive. I reassured my visitors that the hornets were on the inside although of course, they had gotten in somehow from the outside. The ladies’ demeanor changed to one of panic, as they announced their departure, with the promise to return on a better day.
The clock told me it was time for lunch. And then I had a scheduled vendor coming by to repair my sprinkler system. While this was happening, I spotted more hornets, now getting ready to put down their stakes. You can come back another day too, I thought as I grabbed my stepstool and fly swatter and delivered them to their maker. None got me first. None reappeared today.
So things are looking up. I will settle for birds, squirrels, butterflies, even the occasional surprise visitor. But hornets are not welcome. Although, by warding off an unwelcome guest or two, maybe I should allow an occasional hornet to linger. Still, as the crow flies, and the cardinal sings, that’s enough winged activity for me. My father, I am certain, would agree.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communications. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for 12 years, Lynne is now retired. She sends best wishes to all for a happy & healthy 2023!
