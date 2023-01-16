My birthday brought me an unexpected surprise, a male cardinal sporting his crimson feathers as he twirled through our, now bare, Azalea bushes. I expected him to fly away the moment I aimed my camera at him. But no. He appeared instead to be striking various poses, much like a runway model. So I managed to capture his image a few times, before going indoors to grab my canister of bird seed.

Lynne Farrell Abrams

Cardinals have always been linked to the afterlife, at least in my family upbringing. And my sister and I decided that every time we spotted one, we would think of our father, who also loved feeding the birds in our Rochester, New York, backyard. We had a cherry tree which attracted many species of birds, cardinals among them, once Spring blossoms gave way to edible fruit.

