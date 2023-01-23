On the heels of my sister-in-law’s visit, I received the positive reinforcement my recent decision making called for. Had I been premature in placing my husband in memory care? Were there other steps I might have taken? In truth, I had exhausted all options. But I still needed another set of eyes and ears to see and listen to my plight for themselves. The verdict, courtesy of my sister-in-law, was that I had taken the right measures at the right time.

Lynne Farrell Abrams

Nonetheless, did it make it any less heartbreaking? No. I still dwell in the land of “what if’s” at times. “What if” I had tried a different medical team to work with us?

