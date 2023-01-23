On the heels of my sister-in-law’s visit, I received the positive reinforcement my recent decision making called for. Had I been premature in placing my husband in memory care? Were there other steps I might have taken? In truth, I had exhausted all options. But I still needed another set of eyes and ears to see and listen to my plight for themselves. The verdict, courtesy of my sister-in-law, was that I had taken the right measures at the right time.
Nonetheless, did it make it any less heartbreaking? No. I still dwell in the land of “what if’s” at times. “What if” I had tried a different medical team to work with us?
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
But I had gotten the very best from day one. The University of Florida, Shands, had coordinated and chronicled his treatment, as I, his sole caregiver, had noted his steady, then dramatic decline.
“What if” I had gotten in home care? There again, I tried. But every business was short staffed. Plus, my own health, both mentally and physically, began to suffer. The harder I tried, the worse things became.
I was in a “no-win” situation, reaching a breaking point, while worrying that he might fall and end up in the hospital. I met with increased resistance when it came to my husband using his walker. Finally, that was it. I simply couldn’t chance him suffering some serious injury during his nighttime meanderings.
I called in the big guns, gulped more than once, cried at the drop of a hat, and set the wheels in motion. It was surreal. This was my husband, for heaven’s sake!
What was I doing to him? But what was this unfathomable routine of waking him up to shouts and protests doing to me? Making no sense as I failed in understanding him, while he became increasingly riled up? Sundowners had definitely taken hold and I didn’t know my husband anymore. I had to get help.
Four weeks later, I am still wandering around our home expecting to hear his voice. He is never far from my thoughts. I want to spend more time with him. But I have medical concerns of my own that need to be addressed. Then there is a house to look after, scheduled home maintenance projects in the works, so that my visits with my husband will be on average, two to three times a week.
And every time I see him, I already know I will be met with a litany of complaints. “The food’s terrible. I’m cold. I want to go home. Please, please take me home.” Yesterday, he begged me. “A test,” he pleaded. “Just for a couple of days.” To which I responded, “Would you like to take a walk outside? There’s a lovely garden.” He said, “Okay,” only to spend less than five minutes in the fresh air before wanting to return to his room.
I’ve brought him puzzle books, a sketchpad, Mel Brooks’ autobiography, but nothing seems to grab his attention for long. His ability to focus has diminished. Like a butterfly, his thoughts flit from thought to thought, more often with no correlation from one to the next. But the pervading theme remains, “When can I come home?”
Therein rests my heartbreak. For this is the heart of the matter. I can never say “Never.” That would most certainly kill us both. Instead I will return to his weight. “You must eat,” I continue to urge him. “You are here to get healthier. I will be back to see you in a couple of days.”
And so it goes. And, God willing, will continue to go as we both accustom ourselves to our lives apart. Prayers, my only tool to feel some measure of reassurance that with time, we will both heal from the heartbreak of separation.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for 12 years, she is now retired. Lynne can be reached at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.