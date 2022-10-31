So my Toby met his maker recently. I saw the motionless shell as I was heading out my driveway. I felt myself gasp as I stopped my car and headed over to get a closer look. He had been headed our way from the other side of the street, still hugging the roadside.
The tears flowed. How could I get that emotional over a tortoise? Well, if you can have an “Ode to a Nightingale,” I can certainly have an epitaph for a tortoise.
I saw the inevitable and rescued Toby from it more than once. But I couldn’t conduct 24-hour surveillance on his comings and goings. So I got our wheelbarrow, lined it with newspaper and rescued him from more damage, not that he would have felt a thing at this point.
My husband has a “boot hill” for other fallen critters. But between his walker, my bad back, and no rain for days, our attempts to create a decent burial were all in vain. Had anyone observed our efforts, they probably would have been bent over with laughter.
We finally laid him to rest in a hollow, covered with leaves. I doubt there will be little of him left by this time tomorrow. Still, we had no choice but to let nature take its course. Back to “I am responsible for the effort, not the outcome.”
We befriend these critters who share our land, envisioning them as part of our household almost. That’s how I thought of Toby. A trooper to the end, always seeking that greener grass on the other side of the road.
I take small comfort he had been headed back to our side, perhaps finally deciding our grass was truly greener. He didn’t realize our streets had become Daytona 500 wannabees. I had a premonition this might happen, but was still unprepared for it happening so suddenly.
I will miss Toby. If there’s a heaven for critters, I’d like to imagine him crossing through those pearly gates, feeling he finally found that rich turf he had been in search of all his life. “Had I known it was here all along, I might have short circuited my wanderings sooner,” he might be thinking. I hope there is a lady love waiting for him there too. And they’ll live happily ever after.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communications. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for almost 12 years, Lynne is now happily retired.
