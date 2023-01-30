I can remember a time when clothes were designed with coordinating colors. I can remember a time when pajama sets, tops and bottoms, were priced and sold together. Women’s two-piece bathing suits, too. And I can remember a time when empty soda cans were returnable, creating that reassuring jingle of change in your pocket.

Lynne Farrell Abrams

I would check first, of course, that my pockets were hole free. Nothing worse than getting home from my childhood stroll to the corner store, smug, as I sucked on my “jawbreaker” bought with some of my loose change, only to discover, to my horror, that my pocket had become “jingle-less.” Was it worth it to retrace my steps, nose to the ground like a hound dog, while I attempted to spot my dimes, nickels and pennies? Maybe it added up to a dollar. But in my youth, spare change went into a piggy bank. And, although it gathered more dust than interest, I considered it a nest egg, way back when.

