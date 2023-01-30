I can remember a time when clothes were designed with coordinating colors. I can remember a time when pajama sets, tops and bottoms, were priced and sold together. Women’s two-piece bathing suits, too. And I can remember a time when empty soda cans were returnable, creating that reassuring jingle of change in your pocket.
I would check first, of course, that my pockets were hole free. Nothing worse than getting home from my childhood stroll to the corner store, smug, as I sucked on my “jawbreaker” bought with some of my loose change, only to discover, to my horror, that my pocket had become “jingle-less.” Was it worth it to retrace my steps, nose to the ground like a hound dog, while I attempted to spot my dimes, nickels and pennies? Maybe it added up to a dollar. But in my youth, spare change went into a piggy bank. And, although it gathered more dust than interest, I considered it a nest egg, way back when.
This may be partially why I’ve always loved pockets. Whether in pants, jackets, or any manner of wearing apparel, they can serve multiple purposes. For men who shun the purse idea, pockets are essential for holding car keys and billfolds. For women, whose purses already bulge with cosmetics and wallets, pockets serve a multitude of functions, holding everything from grocery lists to that all important cell phone.
Then, of course, that one credit card reserved for filling your gas tank. A comb to hand your significant other when the wind ruffles their hair a tad too much for their liking. A compact for convenient checks to makeup. And a peppermint to settle the stomach or sweeten the breath. Did I mention eyewear? Or even that spare change, still coming in handy on rare occasions? Or an emery board? Yes, even that can be a welcome accessory.
But my all time, personal favorite is Kleenex – a stash of tissues for when I am either overcome with emotion or a fleck of dust lands in my eye. Then, without rifling through my purse, out comes that compact for a dab at my eye, a blow of my nose, and I can carry on with my business. “Pocketless,” none of this would be remotely possible. I would be left digging in my purse for that one item I can never find, yet desperately need. A hanky, a dime, you name it.
Pockets were made for people like me – to warm my hands on a rare chilly day due to poor circulation from my Raynaud’s condition. For an awkward moment when I simply need to hide my nervous jitters. For reassurance that, yes, I have my car keys, or that special list with that all important phone number, or any of a myriad of things. Pockets hold anything and everything. Without them, I am left rummaging through my purse on an endless pursuit of that one thing lost in the mayhem of my cluttered life.
And every now and then, I retrieve something I forgot I ever had. A “heads up” penny I came upon during one of my routine walks. Which in turn triggers another flood of memories. No. This penny is not destined for my piggy bank. I’ve decided it can stay right in my pocket, snapped shut, for safe keeping.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for 12 years, Lynne is now retired. You can contact Lynne at her email address: freelancejade@yahoo.com.
