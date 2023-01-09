And so, the deed is done. My husband is acclimating to his new residence, while his absence makes my heart grow fonder. As if that were even possible when my love for him had already exceeded what I had ever envisioned its capacity to be. We had pronounced a special vow, lifted from Bing Crosby singing to Grace Kelly, “Love. Forever. True.” And now this.

Lynne Farrell Abrams

When I made the heart-wrenching decision to seek out memory care to treat his advanced Lewy Body Dementia, part of me felt like a traitor. I could not involve him in any way. Everything was done without his knowledge. His condition only heightened the importance for me needing to keep him in the dark.

