And so, the deed is done. My husband is acclimating to his new residence, while his absence makes my heart grow fonder. As if that were even possible when my love for him had already exceeded what I had ever envisioned its capacity to be. We had pronounced a special vow, lifted from Bing Crosby singing to Grace Kelly, “Love. Forever. True.” And now this.
When I made the heart-wrenching decision to seek out memory care to treat his advanced Lewy Body Dementia, part of me felt like a traitor. I could not involve him in any way. Everything was done without his knowledge. His condition only heightened the importance for me needing to keep him in the dark.
By the time the blindfold came off, I was already making tracks for home. I had given him a half hug, promising I would see him later. But “later” was going to be, optimistically speaking, in five days, not five minutes. And that was with the understanding he would be doing okay. Right now, I hope he is doing better than I am. Although my mourning had begun better than a year ago, I could never have anticipated the agony I would find myself in once back home. Could death be any worse?
And so, I am leaning on friends and family. They are responding with understanding and encouragement. “Hang in there, Lynne. A day at a time.” All the slogans I have espoused countless times. How about “A minute at a time?”
Rapunzel, our cat, has been looking for him. She appears to be settling for me, as I must settle for her. I am so grateful to have her. Unlike my former cat of 17 years, Jade, she is not a lap cat. Still, she snuggled against me during the night, doing her level best to comfort me.
Now I must begin a new routine. I have already sent my requests for updates on Peter. He will have to be doubly confused in a totally new setting. No birds to feed. No pool to watch. No nightly news and Jeopardy viewing with me. Last night, I couldn’t even watch TV. I tried, but finally decided bed was the best place to be. And so, I arose at 2 a.m. to start sorting clothes. Then I decided to open one of my Christmas gifts.
Recently, my sister-in-law from California had me open up the gifts she had sent. Ruby red Ugg slippers. I took a picture and clicked my slippered feet three times. “I want Peter home. I want Peter home. I want Peter home,” were the words I spoke.
Five days after dropping Peter off, I visited him for the first time, prepared for the worst. Instead, things seemed to be going rather smoothly. “Smoothly” that is, until I went to leave. “You’re not leaving without me,” he pleaded. I ran like a scared rabbit, his words and accusations resonating in my ears. “Now I get the picture,” he shouted after me. No tears fell this time. Just a realization that he was exactly where he belonged.
It was very clear that he posed a challenge for both the nurse and aid present during my visit. But they were clearly up to dealing with the symptoms so prevalent with Lewy Body Dementia. They exhibited a rare combination of firmness, softened by gentleness, which I found comforting.
On my drive home, I prayed for acceptance. He is home now. In a place housing staff who are qualified way better than I am to attend to his needs. I will be seeing him as regularly as is allowed. And as I inhale, “Thy will,” and exhale, “Not my will,” I will survive, one minute at a time.
Lynne Farrell Abrams has a bachelor’s degree in communication. She has been a writer and editor, an adult education writing instructor, and a substance abuse counselor. A resident of Citrus County for 12 years, Lynne is now happily retired, while finding herself in the midst of adjusting to major life changes on the domestic front.
