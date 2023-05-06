Ruthie Schlabach 2023
Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

I am pleased to tell you, the citizens that we serve, that we are making tremendous progress on several fronts. We finally have the go-ahead to begin work on 491 to 486.

We are working toward a transportation master plan and correcting deficiencies in our code that have allowed poor development. We have been very successful in getting our legislative delegation to invest in our environment and economic development.

