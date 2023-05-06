I am pleased to tell you, the citizens that we serve, that we are making tremendous progress on several fronts. We finally have the go-ahead to begin work on 491 to 486.
We are working toward a transportation master plan and correcting deficiencies in our code that have allowed poor development. We have been very successful in getting our legislative delegation to invest in our environment and economic development.
Additionally, all five of the commissioners, including myself, have agreed that we need to expedite the pace of residential road resurfacing.
We are experiencing record growth like the rest of Florida but I can tell you we are working diligently to get ahead and stay ahead of the curve.
Over the next several months you will be hearing about multiple projects moving forward. The project I would like to focus on today is the new animal shelter.
This is not a new discussion we have been talking about as there have been deficiencies at the current facility for nearly two decades. The current building was and is outdated. Part of the building was built 50 years ago. When I ran for County Commission, I visited the shelter and I was appalled by the condition that not only the animals were subjected to but also our staff, volunteers, and visitors.
I pledged to them that I would champion the cause of a new animal shelter, and we are finally at a point where the dream is actually becoming a reality.
After the initial shock of the first proposal by the consultant, our board agreed to have them come back with a more affordable product. The figure we were hoping for was around $9 million for construction with private donations paying for extras. I am pleased to report that we have secured $2.5 million toward the new facility with another $500,000 pledged. I still get calls from our citizens who want to help, so I anticipate more private funds coming in as we progress.
I know $9 million, plus furnishing and design and impact fees (yes this facility is expected to pay county fees) is a lot of money but there are important factors to consider.
We need a building large enough to handle the growth of our county and provide quality care to the animals. We also need a clean, safe environment for staff, volunteers and visitors.
I have seen with my own eyes, roaches and rats at the current facility. There will be a medical component to the shelter. A sophisticated drainage system and climate control. None of this is inexpensive. In fact, everything we are trying to accomplish as a county revolves around costs and how to pay for it.
So we anticipate that the actual building of the shelter will be approximately $9 million. The previous board agreed that any sale of commercial surplus property the county owns will be used to offset the price.
Currently we have a $6.6 million contract on Betz Farm and if that were to go through we would be looking at a balance of $3 million. Other properties are in play and may help buy it down, but the bottom line is the majority of the new board, volunteers and staff are committed to getting this shelter done.
The new shelter would be centrally located in Lecanto, with educational opportunities for vet tech and grooming programs. The old animal shelter site is right outside the Inverness Airport and Industrial Airport complex and can be used for economic development purposes.
This is the time to pursue these initiatives. The public has put in $3 million and counting towards a new animal shelter. The volunteers provide tens of thousands of dollars in volunteer hours. The public has put their money where their mouth is.
No other project will suffer as a result of us fulfilling our responsibility by building this facility. We have a lot on our plate. We have the team and wherewithal to move our county forward. The citizens and the most vulnerable are counting on us. We must have the courage to create change!
If you are interested in helping with the shelter, please contact the Chronicle or me.
Ruthie Davis Schlabach is Chair of the Citrus County Commission.
