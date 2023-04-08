From a non-religious perspective, Easter is kind of a weird holiday.
For starters, the featured personage is a bunny. Bunnies are cute, don’t get me wrong. But what makes a bunny cute is how small a bunny is. You can hold them and cuddle them and they have those whiskers that tickle your face. They are soft and huggable.
So when a fully grown adult puts on a bunny costume and invites kids to sit and take a picture, I don’t know, it just messes with the whole cute bunny image. Quite frankly, the very big bunny is kind of scary.
It’s way different than Christmas. Santa is grandpa-like and has rosy cheeks and a belly like a bowl full of jelly. Taking a picture with him seems normal. The bunny – not so much.
We hunt for eggs, which is a bizarre thing to be hunting for, and these days, an incredibly expensive one. We dye eggs, too, which again, doesn’t make a ton of sense since the majority of those eggs don’t ever get eaten.
So Easter basically boils down to an excuse to buy candy, which we could also buy at any other point in a calendar year. (Although, Reese’s peanut butter eggs are far superior to any other Reese’s product. The Reese’s people have played the holiday well.)
All of that to say that Christmas, from a holiday standpoint, is just better. It gets better PR. It has better traditions. It lasts longer. It has versatility. Christmas as a holiday is where it’s at. Easter is like the sad other holiday that sort of sneaks up on us in the middle of spring and tries to get our attention, when really, we are all just focused on Spring Break and making it to summer vacation.
But if we set aside the bunny, the eggs, and the baskets full of candy, and peel back the cultural framework we’ve built around Easter, we discover that there’s a story that defies expectations. It’s a story of hope and making the impossible possible. It’s a story that says there’s a better way.
We can’t get to Easter without walking through the week that comes before it. Jesus comes into town, hailed as the rescuer the people had been waiting for. They line the streets with palm branches and publicly acknowledge his greatness. But the conquering hero is riding a donkey, not a war horse. And so maybe the people have got it wrong. Maybe this isn’t the guy who is going to change everything for them. They give him the benefit of the doubt for a little while, at least until he makes his way through the city. But it doesn’t take long for things to take a turn.
Five days later, these same people called for his death. Turns out he never traded that humble donkey for the galloping steed. His friends abandon him, deny knowing him, betray him.
And on Friday, Jesus looks death in the face and doesn’t shudder. In fact, he doesn’t defend himself at all. He’s falsely accused, beaten, and spit upon. His freedom is traded for the freedom of a terrible criminal who is released while Jesus is slated for execution by the cruelest means possible – crucifixion. Got to hand it to the Romans, they had quite the imagination for torture and humiliation.
Jesus endures hatred and vitriol from the very people who were waving palm branches at him just a few days before. He resisted the temptation of self-pity. He showed compassion to the people who mocked him, spit on him, and called for his death. As he breathed his last, he loved and forgave the very people who literally drove nails through his hands and feet.
We call it Good Friday. But that’s in hindsight.
It’s only good because we know what happened on Sunday.
See, this Jesus who rode into town on a donkey; who let himself be taken to his death without even putting up a fight; who showed compassion to the people who hated him; this Jesus did the thing that no one else in history has ever done and no one else in history will ever do again – he defeated death.
Friday is good because Jesus defied all expectations. He came back to life on Sunday.
And when he did that, he made it possible for all of us to defy expectations, too.
Following Jesus doesn’t mean going to church. It doesn’t mean being deeply religious. It isn’t about the politics you hold or the rules you abide by. Following Jesus is about defying expectations. It’s about building your life on hope – not the wishy-washy, hold your breath and cross your fingers type of hope. But real hope; a confident expectation of a better future. It’s a hope that finds its trust in the only person who ever did what was actually impossible.
And so if Easter is to have any real meaning it comes from a commitment to following that guy – Jesus. And it shows up in our lives by actually doing the things that he did. That doesn’t mean we’re going to defy death, at least not a physical one. But it does mean that a physical death to the body doesn’t mean anything for the soul. We will actually live forever.
Following Jesus means we live with that in mind. But it means something else, too.
It means that we should endure hatred and vitriol from people who disagree with us. And more importantly, it means we shouldn’t be the ones spewing it. It means we should be compassionate, gracious, and humble. We should love and forgive.
For Easter to mean anything, the people who say they follow Jesus have to exhibit those qualities. We have to actually look like Jesus.
We haven’t been doing such a good job with that of late. It’s time we defied expectations.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
