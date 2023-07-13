Aron Solomon

Aron Solomon

One might think that at some point, lawyers would learn what they absolutely cannot do with artificial intelligence. But that day is not today.

The recent case of a New York federal judge sanctioning lawyers who submitted a legal brief written by the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT, which included citations of non-existent court cases, has raised important questions about the role of AI in the legal profession and the need for ethical guidelines.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.