The discussion and expected vote Tuesday on the $2 million contract with LifeStream Behavioral Center for a Baker Act facility is the biggest one yet facing this young new County Commission.
Not so much whether the county should contribute the $2 million, though I’m sure you’ll hear plenty of reasons to delay the vote a month to flush out the myriad questions that surround this arrangement.
Looking at Tuesday’s agenda Lifestream and the county are not on the same page in some significant areas, including:
County wants a 40-bed facility divided this way: 20 adults; 10 geriatric; 10 adolescents. With Citrus residents getting first priority at all times. LifeStream counters with 40 beds, mix and match depending on the need, with “guaranteed priority access” to Citrus residents.
County wants an adult psychiatrist and a child psychiatrist full-time on the Citrus County campus. Lifestream promises one psychiatrist as part of a three-person medical team.
The county’s funding is “contingent upon LifeStream constructing the new facility and actually providing the additional services ….” LifeSteam expects the $2 million no later than Sept. 30.
So you see, there are questions.
Look. Nothing wrong with questions, OK? No one is trying to derail mental health treatment in Citrus County. From my seat in the back of the room, not a single commissioner is playing gotcha with LifeStream. It all just feels very rushed and we haven’t heard a good reason yet why.
I’m all into conversation so here’s some:
Citrus County commissioners and officials have complained about getting stonewalled when asking LifeStream for simple data to back up contract measurements. What is being done to ensure the county is getting whatever data it wants from LifeStream? If we’re not getting that info, why not? Shouldn’t we know this?
While I’d prefer not to dive into LifeStream’s finances, the circumstances warrant it. Commissioner Holly Davis suggested a “flowchart” to explain where LifeStream gets its funding and under what circumstances. That’s a great idea.
Something I can’t figure out: LifeStream says it has all these services for mental illness and addiction, but the anecdotal response has been somewhat negative. It’s like there’s a disconnect between LifeStream’s view of how this is going and the real-world view.
Speaking of disconnect, we’ve got a big one here and I’ve sort of stumbled on it in recent weeks.
There are numerous organizations in Citrus County composed of mostly volunteers who touch the actual lives of the people who may be included in LifeStream’s statistics. They are on the front lines when desperate people show up, seeing their lives in very raw ways.
Yet, incredibly, these people are not at the table in planning this Baker Act campus.
Far as I can see, there is no table. It’s LifeStream. Look, no knock on LifeStream. I’m sure the folks there know their way around designing a Baker Act project.
But here’s the thing: LifeStream walks and talks like a corporation. Nothing wrong with that, but we’re a community here in Citrus County. Shouldn’t we be combining LifeStream’s industry know-how with Citrus County’s internal brain trust to deliver a facility that’s truly the one we want for our struggling neighbors?
I’m totally on board with Commissioner Rebecca Bays’ idea for a symposium. People who know what they’re talking about, who understand Citrus County’s very specific needs with children or dementia sufferers – they have questions and suggestions. Shouldn’t those experts be at the table as well?
Now is the time for this conversation. The community is ripe for it.
The big vote Tuesday isn’t about $2 million. It’s the meaning behind it. Are we going to provide funding while answering questions and opening up a forum for the community to participate in this endeavor? Or is it just straight-up sign a check?
We need to know going in. Guess we’ll find out soon enough.
Mike Wright retired from the Chronicle in August 2021 after 34 years of writing about Citrus County politics. He is publisher of the daily blog Just Wright Citrus, which can be found on Facebook or justwrightcitrus.com.
