Growing up, I was extremely fortunate to have incredibly involved parents in my life. Of course, at the time, I did not always quite see their loving discipline as sanguine as I do today.
One lesson I recall that they emphasized repeatedly with some rigor was teaching my siblings and I to conserve. They were constantly telling us to shorten our showers, turn the lights off when we leave a room, do not waste water, paper, or ketchup or anything for that matter. They wanted to imprint on us that it makes sense to conserve.
However, as humans that is not our natural tendency. In fact, we often are very wasteful and self-consumed. However, my parents knew, and so should we, that if we are to preserve and protect this earth that God gave us, we need to think about those who share this life with us and the future generations who will succeed us. We need to conserve, and we need to foster a sense of conservation in our society until it is commonplace or common sense.
This year’s theme for Save Our Waters Week is “Conservation = Common Sense.” That is certainly an equation we all should learn, particularly since our water is our most valuable natural resource. Our livelihoods, enjoyment, and our very lives themselves depend on it.
One can tell what any organizations’ priorities are by where they expend their human capital and financial resources. The Florida Legislature under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis has prioritized water and land conservation for the past seven years. This year alone, almost $3.5 billion has been allocated for those purposes. While the dollar amount might sound impressive by itself, the allocations represent thousands of hours of intense study and work by hundreds of committed individuals who believe conservation makes good sense for Florida.
More than $950 million will be spent for wastewater improvements, resiliency, and local water project grants and includes: $50 million in springs restoration; $40 million in grants to local governments for stormwater projects and studying best practices for Basin Management Action Plans (BMAPs); $35 million for studying innovative technologies to address harmful algal blooms; $15 million to study and address red tide and mitigate its effects; $430 million to fund stormwater and wastewater treatment; $100 million to address water quality in the Indian River Lagoon; $22 million in coral reef protection and restoration projects; $60 million in grants for alternative water supply projects; and many others including over $10 million to Citrus County for river restorations and septic to sewer conversions grants and general revenue appropriations.
While these state investments are sizable, we recognize that they are just a proverbial drop in the bucket of the work that has been accomplished in recent years and enormous issues of what lays ahead for future legislative sessions. Florida is the fastest-growing state in the nation and that growth has put a burden on our natural resources, especially our water.
It is vital that our leaders, both at the state and local level, continue to recognize and prioritize water conservation and management planning. Fortunately, Florida is blessed with an average annual rainfall of 68 inches; however, our climate is changing, and we need to continue to develop more innovative ways to manage our water with respect to the extremes we may experience from time to time. We need to continue to have a vision for the future and be proactive in our planning and project implementation.
Water rectification, or the clearing of pollutants, will become more important in future years. One project that should begin in our area in the next several months will quantitate the qualitative ability of clams, oysters, and other bivalves in cleaning water. Using these simple animals could not only help us conserve and preserve our water resources, but also serve as an economic driver to our area in augmenting our food supply chain.
Utilizing the more than 400,000 acres of seagrass in the recently established Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve as a carbon dioxide capture entity and using those credits generated to help fund future water projects is another idea where protecting the environment compounds efficiencies and produces multiple benefits. Advances in technology for stormwater capture, wastewater rectification and reuse as well as using artificial intelligence (AI) to forecast future impacts and prioritize areas of potential concentration will be vital to Florida’s overall water management plan as our state progresses.
While it may be comforting to know that our government has recognized the issues with our water and is addressing them as a priority, they will not be successful without all our involvement. We all need to view our water as the precious gift it is and treat it accordingly.
We need to be conscious of when and how we use water. We need to be efficient when we bathe ourselves and not wasteful. Each of us in Florida uses an average of 115 gallons of water per day or 42,000 gallons per year, enough to fill two swimming pools. We also need to properly maintain our water appliances, so they do not leak and waste water. We need to take care when boating that we do not damage the sea grass with our anchors or pollute the waters with our activities. We need to be diligent in teaching our children the value of water, even if it is to the point that someday in the future, they will remember with some slight chagrin those lessons as I did and hopefully appreciate how persistent their parents were in driving home those important points.
It is not going to be an easy task, but together we can ensure that Floridians understand that it only makes sense to conserve … common sense!
Ralph Massullo represents District 23 in the Florida State House of Representatives
Sounds like someone is patting himself on the back. Work on Florida's Property Insurance crisis and you will get my attention.
