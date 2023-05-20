Recent tragic events around the country have once again brought the issue of school safety to the forefront of the national conversation. As Sheriff of Citrus County, I have seen firsthand the importance of having well-trained, armed law enforcement officers in our schools to protect our students and staff. It is vital that we take immediate action to protect our children and provide a safe learning environment. For these very reasons, I am expressing my full support for Sen. Rick Scott’s recent proposal placing a sworn law enforcement officer on every school campus in the country. Following the horrific mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Sen. Scott has introduced a new bill in the U.S. Senate called the School Guardian Act of 2023. This bill creates a block grant program, administered by the U.S. Department of Justice, to support the hiring and funding of one or more sworn law enforcement officers for all K-12 schools. If this bill passes, it would provide a sense of assurance and comfort for parents and families, knowing that their children are being protected by law enforcement professionals who are highly trained and well-equipped to handle emergencies such as high-risk situations, active assailants, and critical incidents on our school campuses all across the United States.
Sen. Scott seeks to build upon his efforts as governor of Florida, where he helped pass the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act in 2018 to improve school safety across the state with increased law enforcement and security measures. Since passage of that legislation five years ago, Florida has been extremely successful in improving school safety and continues to set the standard for the rest of the nation. I have no doubt that this model could be expanded and enhanced to a national level to ensure consistency of services, effectiveness in deployment, and afford top-quality protection across all K-12 campuses in the country.
Law enforcement officers who are assigned to a school build positive relationships with students, staff, and parents. These interactions can help to prevent incidents of violence or other criminal activity, and identify potential threats before they escalate. In Citrus County, we have sworn deputies assigned to nearly every public school in our community and one contracted at Seven Rivers Christian School. While each one is acutely focused on safety and security, they also work diligently on educating and working with our schools in preparing students to make good life choices along with instructing them on the consequences of violating the law. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) Unit provides vital support for public school students, by delivering instruction and awareness on topics such as substance abuse, peer pressure, internet/social media safety, bullying, sexual/physical abuse, gangs, and conflict resolution. They also teach students about the role policing plays in society and inspire the building of valued partnerships between students and law enforcement. This can help students understand their rights and responsibilities as a citizen, while creating an encouraging and supportive school culture.
While some may argue that school guardians could serve the same purpose, it is important to note that a sworn law enforcement officer in Florida has a considerably higher level of training, in-depth professional experience, and authority. It would be like comparing apples to oranges. For example, at the most basic level, the amount of training hours a sworn Citrus County Sheriff’s Deputy assigned to a school receives is approximately 12 times greater than that of a school guardian. Across the nation, sworn law enforcement officers are formally empowered by their state constitution with full arrest powers, have the authority to enforce laws, and have the responsibility to ensure the safety and quality of life of their community. A school guardian in Florida has no authority to act in any law enforcement capacity except to the extent necessary to prevent or abate an active assailant. Again, our SRDs teach numerous programs in our school system to include Filtering Out Crime United with Students (FOCUS), Jr. FOCUS, Know the Law, and Choices. Additionally, they lead and participate in extra-curricular activities throughout the year such as the Explorer Program, the annual Safety Patrol Washington, D.C., trip, Harmony in the Streets, Camp Rise, and Shop with a Cop.
Our School Resource Program employs the nationally accepted “best practice” called the triad concept, which recognizes that a successful school policing program requires a multifaceted approach highlighting the needs of students, school administrators, and the law enforcement agency. This is accomplished by incorporating law enforcement, education, and counseling into their roles. My School Resource Deputies serve as mentors to their students and provide counseling for any students who may be struggling with personal or social issues. They also help students navigate the criminal justice system and connect them with community resources such as family assistance, mentoring programs, or mental health services. They also help to mediate conflicts between students and work with school officials to develop strategies for addressing disruptive behavior.
Over the past several years, our School Resource Deputy Program has undergone extensive training in areas such as de-escalation, crisis response tactics, use of force, criminal investigation and the handling of high-pressure situations. They work tirelessly to prepare for any potential threats through annual joint trainings on critical responses and mock drills at school facilities with their staff. In 2019, the Sheriff’s Office invited the US Department of Homeland Security to provide their weeklong, in-depth Active Shooter Threat Training Program to all our SRDs. To further bolster our continuous preparedness, we had the Florida Department of Law Enforcement provide their Active Threat Response course to all of our SRDs just last summer. Later this year, we have the U.S. Secret Service coming in to train our deputies and other sheriff’s office staff on their course, Enhancing School Safety Using a Threat Assessment Model and Key Findings of Averted and Targeted School Violence. Having attended this course myself, and realizing its important aspects towards proactively combating school violence, the invitation to attend has been extended to not only our school district, but private schools, local mental health providers, the Department of Juvenile Justice, and neighboring sheriff’s offices as well.
In conclusion, the safety of our children and our schools should be a top priority for all of us. Unfortunately, we live in a world where the threat of violence in our schools is ever-present. We cannot ignore this reality and we must take action to protect our students and staff. Sen. Scott’s School Guardian Act is a common-sense approach to ensuring the safety of our schools by having a sworn, law enforcement officer in every public and private school across the U.S. I pledge my full support to Sen. Rick Scott and his School Guardian Act. I urge everyone to back this important legislation which has already received endorsements from the Florida Sheriffs Association, the Florida Police Chiefs Association, and Stand with Parkland – The National Association of Families for Safe Schools. We have an obligation to our children and our communities to do everything we can to prevent another tragic school shooting and keep our schools safe. As your Sheriff, I am committed to safeguarding our children and schools for this generation and many more to follow.
Michael Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County.
