As your Sheriff, I will consistently and diligently protect our law-abiding citizens’ constitutional rights to defend themselves. Moreover, I am a staunch supporter of House Bill 543, otherwise known as Constitutional Carry, for that precise reason. Currently, under Florida law, individuals who seek to carry concealed firearms in public are required to obtain a concealed weapons license from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The proposed Constitutional Carry bill, if passed and signed into law by Gov. DeSantis, would remove the requirement to get a license, plus limit those areas in which concealed carry is prohibited. This bill would follow suit with the growing trend of the majority of states in our great nation who have already implemented permitless carry. It is time for Florida to follow suit and guarantee our citizens their Second Amendment right to bear arms and defend themselves in a life-threatening situation.
To be clear, Constitutional Carry only eliminates the step for individuals to apply for a license saying they can legally carry a firearm. This bill would not remove the requirement to pass a background check prior to legally purchasing a firearm. These background checks already deny felons who can’t legally own a firearm, wanted persons, or those who have been convicted of domestic battery the opportunity to purchase these items. Furthermore, this bill gives an advantage to law enforcement officials against those who are unlawfully possessing a firearm as it revises criminal penalty provisions relating to the carrying/possessing of concealed firearms or other weapons and ammunition.
