Repairing America’s refugee program was recently the focus of rare bipartisan support in Congress. Senators John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Alex Padilla, D-California, led a hearing on U.S. refugee policy, which was primarily a defense of plans to rebuild the system from the ground up. The hearing was a refreshing reminder of America’s immigrant heritage and the dire need to improve our refugee program to live up to our values.

The United States has long been a sanctuary for those fleeing persecution and seeking a better life. Since 2016, however, the United States has made itself the new home of fewer people every year until 2022, as Padilla pointed out in his opening statement.

