Driving to dinner on Sunday, I found myself suddenly surrounded by emergency vehicles. Fire trucks, police cars and ambulances seemed to converge from all directions. Had someone jumped off the bridge into the river?

I thought of that crush of rescuers when the video of Tyre Nichols' murder surfaced. What a split screen: On one hand, the total dedication of our public services to saving a life, and on the other hand, the all-too-common contempt for life displayed by other public servants sworn to protect and to serve.

