Welcome August and hello TRIM (Truth in Millage) season!! Every Citrus County property owner will be mailed their TRIM notice on Aug. 18. As an additional benefit, all of the TRIM notices will be available online the same day on our website, citruspa.org. One thing to remember is that the TRIM notice is not a bill, but rather an estimate of your taxes. Your property tax bill will be mailed to you by the Citrus County Tax Collector at the beginning of November.

We have many new residents that have recently moved into Citrus County. We even have some that are first-time home buyers. Individuals in these two categories might not know what a TRIM notice even is. So, what is a TRIM notice you may ask? A TRIM notice lets you know the previous and current taxable, market, and assessed values of your property. All value information is based on sale(s) or change(s) prior to Jan. 1, 2023.

