Welcome August and hello TRIM (Truth in Millage) season!! Every Citrus County property owner will be mailed their TRIM notice on Aug. 18. As an additional benefit, all of the TRIM notices will be available online the same day on our website, citruspa.org. One thing to remember is that the TRIM notice is not a bill, but rather an estimate of your taxes. Your property tax bill will be mailed to you by the Citrus County Tax Collector at the beginning of November.
We have many new residents that have recently moved into Citrus County. We even have some that are first-time home buyers. Individuals in these two categories might not know what a TRIM notice even is. So, what is a TRIM notice you may ask? A TRIM notice lets you know the previous and current taxable, market, and assessed values of your property. All value information is based on sale(s) or change(s) prior to Jan. 1, 2023.
If you feel that your property value is not accurate or you are missing an exemption that you applied for, we ask that you contact our office prior to the deadline date notated on the notice. This year’s final deadline is Sept. 12, 2023. We strive to ensure your property is assessed accurately and all exemptions or portability are entered correctly.
If we are unable to come to terms on your value, you are entitled to file a petition with the Value Adjustment Board (VAB). The purpose of the VAB is to hear and review appeals regarding your property value assessments, denied exemptions, and classifications. The VAB is administered by the Citrus County Clerk of Court & Comptroller’s Office, which is independent of the Property Appraiser’s Office. The board is made up of five individuals: two from the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners, one from the Citrus County School Board, and two Citrus County citizen members. They appoint and use special magistrates experienced in property appraisal techniques or legal matters who conduct hearings and recommend decisions to the VAB for final approval. Special magistrates will review property valuation, all denials, deferrals, and change of ownership. All final rulings are determined by the VAB.
Even though the TRIM notice is not a bill, we always encourage you to review the notice for accuracy. If you feel that something is missing or you have questions about your values, we are always available to help you better understand the information reflected on the notice. Please feel free to call our office at 352-341-6600 or contact your assigned certified appraiser, whose number is listed above the exemptions box on the TRIM notice.
The Citrus County Property Appraiser’s Office is committed to helping you understand the valuation process, and we will take whatever time is needed to explain our procedures. We promise to treat you with respect and to deliver the outstanding customer service you deserve from our organization.
We look forward to providing Citrus County residents and property owners with continued information in the coming months. Our Customer Service Department is always available to answer questions in both offices. Please call (352) 341-6600 or visit our website at citruspa.org. Our social media pages are also available via Facebook or Instagram at @CitrusCountyFLPropertyAppr.
Cregg Dalton is the Citrus County Property Appraiser.
