Seven years ago, I asked a wide-ranging group of sons and daughters, “If you could take one lesson from your mom that has made all the difference in your life, what would it be?” The responses were rich and varied. They included, “Life’s not fair, but it shouldn’t stop you from dancing,” “Keep your doors open because the stranger is the friend you haven’t yet made,” and “Stay curious and look it up.”

Some children shared that their lessons from mom were about what not to do. “Don’t underestimate yourself,” “Don’t keep painful secrets hidden,” and “Don’t demand perfect.” Even though the times and social norms were quite different for our moms, their stories shared a common thread of resilience – something we appreciate even more in 2023.

