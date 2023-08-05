Hall of Fame.
It’s kind of a loaded concept. We think of the greatest of greats within a field. Depending on which Hall of Fame we’re talking about, the naming of new people to it can be pretty contentious.
I can think of people who’ve been outright angry about a baseball player being jilted by the committee or a college football coach with just as many haters as adoring fans making it into one of the coveted spots. It can be intense.
But the naming of Gerry Mulligan to the Newspaper Hall of Fame shouldn’t be one of those contested nominations. It’s a no-brainer.
The Citrus County Chronicle, under Gerry’s leadership, became an essential beacon of information and community in Citrus County. While he was at the helm of the paper, Citrus County walked through some of America’s hardest times in modern history.
I remember the way the community came together after 9/11. I was in high school on that day, and I remember being a part of what was then known as the Chronicle Crew – a group of high school students who sat with the Chronicle’s leadership to discuss what the future generations thought about the things happening around them.
The Crew got together in the days following 9/11 and Gerry and other community leaders gave us their attention. They offered us a platform to be a part of the conversation; a space to work through the complexity and complications of world events. They asked us questions. How were we processing what was happening? What did we think this might mean for the future? They let us ask questions. And they didn’t pretend to have the answers.
It probably didn’t seem like a huge deal to Gerry. But to high school kids looking for some measure of comfort after the most devastating event our generation had collectively experienced, it was reassuring. Leaders cared about what we thought. They wanted to know how we were processing events; how we were feeling. They gave us space to write about it. They published our thoughts on a public forum. They let us be a part of creating the narrative that would go on to define much of how we live our lives as adults.
They also did well to teach us, early on, about disinformation and the importance of reading good sources. This, of course, was before the age of the smart phones and social media. But we were still consumers of information, at that point mostly newspapers and cable news. They helped us to be open to ideas we weren’t familiar with and to check our sources to make sure they were trustworthy.
We could never have imagined how that knowledge might be put to use in our futures.
What Gerry did in his years at the Chronicle was more than just publishing a newspaper, though. It was beyond just a media platform. Gerry was building a community.
That doesn’t mean everyone loved Gerry all the time. People were definitely unafraid to criticize him and his opinions. People disagreed with him for sure. But that was part of the beauty of his leadership. He took it. He realized that disagreement was part of the fabric of a vibrant community, particularly a democratic one. He helped us learn to talk about our differences instead of running to opposite corners and drawing lines in the sand.
In the world we live in today, there are moments where I wish we had heeded his advice a little more closely.
Gerry also built our community up by publicly recognizing the people behind the scenes who made Citrus County work – the people whose names were never in lights; the community servants who worked tirelessly and thanklessly to make sure the gears of Citrus County kept functioning. He made sure they got the credit they were due.
I’m proud of Gerry Mulligan and celebrate his entrance into the Hall of Fame. He brought us together to do good and to make the place we lived and worked a better place than how we found it. He taught us how to bridge gaps, give generously, and love a place well.
Congratulations, Gerry! You’ve always been a hall-of-famer in my book. I’m glad to see it formally recognized.
Cortney Stewart is a Lecanto High graduate with political science, international affairs, and intercultural studies degrees who has lived and worked around the world.
