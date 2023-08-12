The Atlantic Hurricane Season started June 1. Since then, there has been some minor activity in the tropics but, thankfully, no major developments. However, an issue of concern is that it has been so hot recently, that the waters of the Atlantic and Gulf are very hot and this has the ability to feed tropical events like a potential hurricane. As we already know living in our great state, hurricanes can cause major devastation, and those who are prepared fare way better than those who do not.
Now, more than two months into hurricane season, you should have already taken significant steps to prepare. Preparedness starts with an emergency plan – knowing what to do and where to go with your family if you need to evacuate. An emergency plan also consists of creating an emergency kit. Things like a seven-day supply of water and food, flashlight, batteries, AM/FM weather radio, etc. If you wait until the last minute to purchase emergency supplies, it will be too late. There will be a mass rush of people buying everything they can off the shelves, as we have witnessed first-hand before.
If everyone prepared their supplies before a disaster, we would not experience mass chaos leading up to a looming disaster. This is especially true when it comes to fuel. There are adequate fuel resources to supply fuel to every county if everyone just kept average levels of fuel in their vehicles or filled up canisters now. Unfortunately, many people rush out at the last minute when a storm approaches to fill every fuel tank and canister, thereby making long lines at the gas station and ultimately causing a fuel shortage.
Speaking of an approaching storm, especially when we talk hurricanes, most people focus on the cone and the line down the middle of it. There are usually two beliefs – the first is that the storm will follow the center line and the second is that the effects of the storm stop at the end of the cone. Both are FALSE. The center line is just that, a line. A tropical event can move anywhere within the cone – as we experienced last year with Hurricane Ian. Our county, which was originally forecast to take a direct hit, was fortunately spared the devastation, but our neighbors down south weren’t as lucky.
We need to stop focusing on the cone, but rather focus on the impacts. Heavy rain, high winds, tornados and storm surge are likely experienced outside the cone and have devastating effects, just like in Hurricane Ian. If you think because your home is outside the cone that you are safe, you are incorrect. Focus on the impacts and make your home storm ready now!
So what can you do to prepare your home? Have plywood, shutters or other window coverings cut and ready to go. There will be no availability to purchase these items last minute. You want to button up your home to keep the winds out by reinforcing gable ends, ensuring you have a continuous load path from the roof to the foundation and upgrading your roof to make your home stronger. If you have a homeowners association, club or group, give our Emergency Management team a call to set up a presentation on preparedness.
Lastly, this hurricane season I’d like to remind our residents of a few vital safety tips. Run from the water (storm surge or inland flooding) and hide from the wind! If you live in a place that does not offer adequate protection from either, then relocate to another location. We suggest evacuating to a friend or family member’s home away from the storm or any potential impacts. While there are emergency shelters located in Citrus County, I strongly encourage you to make those a place of last resort. Shelters are not comfortable and there is little privacy. In the end, if you need to find a safe place, then please go to a shelter. We offer general, pet-friendly, and special needs shelters – do not let anything stop you from getting to safety. But don’t forget to bring your essentials with you such as food, water, medicines, extra clothes, and a sleeping bag.
I leave you with this – prepare now for the season, it’s not too late. Stock up on supplies, have an emergency plan, and know where you are going if you have to evacuate. And remember, always focus on the impacts and monitor trusted news sources and emergency officials for the latest information on what is happening. My Emergency Management team and I look forward to helping keep you safe this hurricane season.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County
