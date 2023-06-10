As summer is beginning and the weather is heating up, I want to remind you of some essential tips to stay safe as you enjoy your summer. Now that school is out, it’s time for family vacations and more people to be out on the road.
Whether you are a Citrus County resident or visiting us on vacation, I want to remind everyone to drive carefully and stay alert, especially in residential areas or near parks. While kids are out of school, it’s common to see them outside with their friends, riding their bikes, or playing games in the driveway – keep a close eye out for children who may not see you coming. I encourage you also to drive the speed limit, wear your seatbelt, and eliminate all distractions no matter what road you may be driving on.
Although you may want to get to your destination quickly, these traffic laws are in place for a reason – to protect YOU.
Speaking of driving laws, it’s common to see individuals riding an ATV or golf cart around. I want to remind you that these are still vehicles, and you are still behind the wheel.
It is just as important to follow all traffic rules while on an ATV or golf cart as it is in a commercial vehicle. NEVER drive distracted and never drive impaired, it’s dangerous in a car, and it’s just as dangerous on something like a golf cart or ATV. Although ALL ATV users should wear a helmet, it’s required by law for all riders under the age of 16 to wear a helmet AND eye protection.
Florida law also states that ATVs may only be operated during daytime hours on unpaved roadways where the posted speed limit is under 35 mph. As for golf carts, these recreational vehicles may only be driven on roads designated for golf carts, and the speed limit is less than 30 mph. As you exit your golf cart, double-check that you set your parking brake and take your keys with you.
Another popular activity for the summer, especially in our county, is boating. I want to stress again that you are STILL behind the wheel while operating a vessel. Boating combined with drinking, speeding, or distractions is extremely dangerous. Our marine deputies will be committed to keeping our waterways safe this summer and educating boaters about some important laws on the water.
All passengers under the age of 6 MUST be wearing a life vest, but I strongly urge everyone aboard to wear a life vest. Although it may seem uncomfortable, it’s crucial to staying safe in an unexpected overboard situation. The U.S. Coast Guard also requires at least one life jacket per person to be available on board, PLUS a throwable floatation device. Be sure to look out for No Wake Zone signs, diver down flags, and other important warnings for your safety and everyone around you.
If you’re cooling down this summer by going swimming, whether it be in the river, ocean, or just your pool, it’s vital to think safety. Unfortunately, Florida had 486 accidental drowning deaths in 2021, according to the CDC. If you are an inexperienced swimmer, consider wearing a life vest or floatation device. Most drownings involving children happen within 5 minutes or less of being unsupervised during non-swimming times.
Putting up a barrier can easily prevent a child from accidentally falling in the pool. If your child is in the pool, make sure they are supervised at ALL times and that you are within an arm’s reach of them if they are a weak or inexperienced swimmer. Having a throwable floatation device near your pool can also help during a drowning situation where every second matters.
Citrus, I want you to have a great time this summer, but I also want you to STAY SAFE! Enjoy boating, swimming, riding ATVs, or just relaxing this summer; just make sure to follow the law, and we won’t interrupt your fun.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County
