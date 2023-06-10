As summer is beginning and the weather is heating up, I want to remind you of some essential tips to stay safe as you enjoy your summer. Now that school is out, it’s time for family vacations and more people to be out on the road.

Whether you are a Citrus County resident or visiting us on vacation, I want to remind everyone to drive carefully and stay alert, especially in residential areas or near parks. While kids are out of school, it’s common to see them outside with their friends, riding their bikes, or playing games in the driveway – keep a close eye out for children who may not see you coming. I encourage you also to drive the speed limit, wear your seatbelt, and eliminate all distractions no matter what road you may be driving on.

