Happy New Year! I realize we are already in the last days of January, but I haven’t had the opportunity to say that yet. It is often said that since January is the start of a new year it is a great time for new beginnings. For many, a new year brings on resolutions of weight loss or other self-improvement proclamations.
For myself January has been a difficult month, and especially difficult for my family. I had knee replacement surgery on January 4th. My surgery has kept me away from the office and writing any columns.
I had surgery on both knees at once. Now I know what you’re thinking and yes, I am a bit crazy. I decided, with the approval of my doctor of course, that I did not want to go through this procedure twice and both knees were, in fact, bad and in need of replacement. Osteoarthritis has done a number on my knees and while the surgery seemed terrible, I knew it was my only option at this point.
Prior to surgery, a group of sweet friends presented me with a basket of goodies to help with my recovery. The basket included coloring books, lotions, fuzzy socks, chocolates and loads of other thoughtful goodies. My favorite items included a bell that allowed me to ring at any time I needed help from my family. If that didn’t work, they also supplied me with a Nurf gun that shoots foam darts at a great speed across the house. I can’t say my family enjoyed those two items as much as I did.
At three-plus weeks post-op I’m doing well and recovering nicely. My family is thankful they no longer have to wait on me. I’m returning to the office slowly for now but hope to be back in the office, full-time, in another week or two.
I’m pleased to announce the addition of our new executive editor to the Chronicle staff, Jim Gouvellis. Jim comes to us with a 40 year background in community newspapers in south central Florida. He is passionate about newspapers and the important role we hold in communities, like Citrus County. The Citrus County Chronicle has always had a mission to be the leading source of local news. In short order you will notice the positive changes Jim plans to make with the Chronicle to better fulfill that promise. I am certain you will be pleased with the additional local coverage.
Jim likes to tell readers that newspapers are a like a good friend. And with any good friend you don’t always want to hear about gloom and doom. If they did you probably wouldn’t stay friends very long. Jim likes to find the good local stories and the wonderful local people who do good things, then he enjoys taking the opportunity to highlight them. I love that!
At the same time, Jim also enjoys championing the important causes in a community that matter to our readers. In Citrus County Jim already clearly understands our need for affordable housing, growth management, road improvements and a solution for an animal shelter, among so many other things. He’s eager and ready to get to work and to make a difference.
I encourage you to read the feature in today’s Chronicle about Jim. Give Jim a call and chat with him. He would love the opportunity to get to know our readers.
Trina Murphy is the publisher of the Citrus County Chronicle.
