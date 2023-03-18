Affordable housing has become a buzz word as more and more families are facing higher housing cost burdens. According to 2019 data, in Florida alone, more than 54 percent of renters and 25 percent of homeowners are cost-burned, paying more than 30 percent of their income on housing.

Since Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County was established in 1992, our organization has built more than 200 homes, serving 230-plus families, by focusing on its primary objective of assisting families obtain their dream of homeownership by helping qualified families purchase a new affordable home. The key word here is “purchase.” These homes aren’t free. Habitat offers income-qualified families a “hand up.” Homeowners are productive taxpaying citizens and neighbors. They live here, work here and shop here. Habitat and its homeowners presently contribute $4 million per year in economic benefits locally and growing larger every year. Therefore, assisting Habitat to help people is not only a good thing to do; it is a sound economic investment in our community.

