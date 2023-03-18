Affordable housing has become a buzz word as more and more families are facing higher housing cost burdens. According to 2019 data, in Florida alone, more than 54 percent of renters and 25 percent of homeowners are cost-burned, paying more than 30 percent of their income on housing.
Since Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County was established in 1992, our organization has built more than 200 homes, serving 230-plus families, by focusing on its primary objective of assisting families obtain their dream of homeownership by helping qualified families purchase a new affordable home. The key word here is “purchase.” These homes aren’t free. Habitat offers income-qualified families a “hand up.” Homeowners are productive taxpaying citizens and neighbors. They live here, work here and shop here. Habitat and its homeowners presently contribute $4 million per year in economic benefits locally and growing larger every year. Therefore, assisting Habitat to help people is not only a good thing to do; it is a sound economic investment in our community.
There’s much that goes into this process, beginning with family services, building construction and ReStore operations.
Our past, current and future successes are made possible with the generosity of the Citrus County community: The hundreds of businesses and individuals throughout the years who donate their goods, time or talents or contribute financially, which includes the thousands of customers who frequent our Crystal River or Inverness ReStores. I’d be remiss if I did not mention that for those who are parting ways with gently used furniture, appliances that work that people are no longer using and other items, we will gladly arrange to come pick these items up for free. To arrange a date and time, call our Crystal River ReStore at 352-564-2300.
With our largest endeavor and newest development: Habitat at Citrus Springs, in full swing, the 178-home buildout, complete with infrastructure improvements such as roads and centralized water and sewer systems. HFHCC’s goal is to build up to 25 houses per year for our partner families. So far, we have completed five new houses this past year, with 25 more in various stages of construction.
We work year-round, regardless of weather. To keep HFHCC’s construction team supplied with the tools and materials necessary, HFCC is always raising money to meet the needs of construction and building costs – all of which are critically important to fulfill the needs of Citrus County families in need of safe and affordable housing.
To continue doing this, we are asking individuals, civic organizations and businesses to consider becoming a member of HFHCC’s “Contractor’s Club,” by pledging to support the construction of Habitat homes. Through your annual donation, the “Contractor’s Club” provides HFHCC with a consistent, reliable source of funding that allows HFHCC to effectively plan ahead. Any level of donation makes a difference to families living and working right here in Citrus County.
By becoming a member, you will receive recognition in our ReStores, our website, our social media channels and our annual newsletter. We have five different levels in our “Contractor’s Club:”
Foundation Partner – $1,000 annually.
Framing Partner – $500 annually.
Roofing Partner – $200 annually.
Painting Partner – $100 annually.
Our hope and prayer is that you too will become a part of the Habitat mission of providing decent and affordable housing for qualified Citrus County families.
For more information about how to join HFHCC’s “Contractor’s Club,” call 352-563-2744 or email marketing@habitatcc.org.
George Rusaw is the CEO/President for Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County.
