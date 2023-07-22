Editor’s note: Citrus County commissioners were scheduled to hear a proposal for the controversial Sunshine RV-Fishcreek Glampground in June but it has been postponed until Aug. 22 at the request of the developer.
I don’t live in Ozello and wouldn’t be subjected to oversized vehicles parading past my house at all hours and boom boxes blaring into the night. That’s not why I oppose the project. Neither is it because of the allegations that I oppose glamping and tourism.
Glamping provides wonderful opportunities to experience nature without having to give up the creature comforts of home. Glampgrounds, including more than 20 in Florida, have become popular tourist destinations and hospitality options all over the world. They’re a great idea when properly situated.
I’ve long supported expanding tourism in the county and worked to create a passive ecotourism park at Pirates Cove a few years back which, unfortunately, got voted down by the last BOCC. Unlike the high impact Fish Creek PUD, the Pirates Cove proposal had broad support among the Ozello community because it would have adjoined and enlarged a popular community park, would have been day use only, and wouldn’t have required the installation of a large polluting septic system. While increased traffic along Ozello Trail was a concern, it would be nothing like the chaos that would occur on the narrow roads leading to the site, especially during mass evacuations.
I oppose the application for the same reasons I objected to George Decker’s failed applications to rezone and develop a resort complex at Pirates Cove a few years ago. Developments like these will exacerbate the deterioration of water quality and further degrade the natural resource base upon which our tourist-based economy and quality of life depend. They’d also lessen the storm buffering protection provided by our living shorelines.
As a result of past development along our waterways, especially those serviced by septic systems, we’re lucky to see bottom in 3 or 4 feet of what used to be crystal clear water. Beach closures caused by high coliform counts occur regularly. Nutrient overloading has led to widespread invasive plant infestations. Red tide blooms are creeping up along the coast. Our one-rake-at-a-timers have their hands full scooping up muck, unplugging spring vents and replanting seagrass. Let’s not create more work for them on Fish Creek.
I retired to Citrus County in 2005, took up kayak fishing and have put in hundreds of times along the Nature Coast. Because of its secluded beauty, extraordinarily diverse winter fishery and exceptional suitability for kayak anglers, Fish Creek quickly became one of my go-to places. On good days, I can catch eight or more species and not see another soul or hear an outboard motor. I’ve caught rarely seen juvenile barracuda, tarpon and grouper there, demonstrating the watershed’s value as a nursery area. At its mouth, I can gaze down through 20 feet of crystal clear water and spot scarcely seen starfish, sponges and other bottom critters. Frequent encounters with manatees and wading birds are bonuses.
The applicants claim their proposal fits the county’s vision of responsible ecotourism, that they’ve been open and transparent about their plans, and that they’ve garnered broad support from the Ozello community. Nothing could be farther from the truth. The PDC voted down the PUD twice, agreeing that high impact ecotourism on pristine sites such as this is not a good idea. Most Citrus Countians didn’t find out about the PUD until the Chronicle’s feature story in February, six months after the application was filed. Ozello residents overwhelmingly oppose it.
The applicants purchased this property aware of its location in a coastal district having environmental characteristics sensitive to development, and in FEMA’s Highest Risk Flood and Velocity Zones, the most hazardous of the agency’s flood hazard categories. It should be obvious that RV parks and large resort complexes are not compatible uses on the site. Still, the applicant, in violation of Florida Department of Environmental Protection regulations, and in obvious anticipation of receiving approval to develop the site, plowed over vegetation on much of the parcel, including wetlands and more than 1,200 square feet of mangroves.
The applicant claims that the sewage pipes transporting waste from their glamping cabins to a central septic tank system could be disconnected and safeguarded within 24 hours of receiving a warning to evacuate, are ludicrous. Storms and flooding events often arrive without warning? The county is making good progress in its septic to sewer conversion program. Why install a huge, untested septic system that will leak nutrients from its vast drainage field and, most likely, when flooded, as it often will be, spew raw sewage into one of the most pristine watersheds on the Nature Coast, and into the adjoining St. Martins Marsh and Nature Coast Preserves?
The semi-permanent glamping cabins would have to be hurriedly disconnected from the sewage system, taken apart and transported out of harm’s way prior to approaching storms. Storms of the century are becoming annual events. Fort Lauderdale just experienced a 1,000-year flood. How could they possibly comply with FEMA’s floodplain regulations and be approved by the County Health Department?
I’ve driven down West Bear Creek Lane and South Fishcreek Point Road many times to launch my kayak on subject property, and can’t imagine what it would be like when, not if, all the residents in the area, accompanied by a caravan of 60 or more groups of campers, most driving oversized motorhomes, and several trucks hauling glamping cabin parts and material, have to simultaneously evacuate. How would one of the RVs sliding into a ditch or two meeting head-on complicate getting out of town? What health, safety and liability issues would ensue with respect to folks left behind?
Unlike Sweetwater and Meadowcrest, Fish Creek isn’t just about rezoning, creating lodging and maintaining neighborhood integrity. It’s about preventing the further deterioration of our waterways and watersheds, which face growing challenges from climate change, sea level rise and storm surge.
The application review process
I’ve participated in my share of exercises in futility during my federal career, but none more exasperating than the last 10-month fiasco. Ozello residents have had to spend hundreds of hours of their time and retain costly legal counsel and consultants to challenge the applicant’s requested changes to the county’s planning and land use documents, and fight proposals that should have been quickly dismissed by county staff. The great majority of your constituents didn’t find out about the August 2022 application until the Chronicle published its first related article on February 12, four days before the first PDC meeting, and far too late for concerned citizens to offer input.
As I noted in recent correspondence to the BOCC, the related public notices written in legalese and published late in the review process may satisfy a legal requirement, but are pretty much unintelligible to the average person. This early portion of the review process needs to become far more transparent to the community at large if you’re serious about improving communications with your constituents.
During the six-month period preceding the first PDC meeting, a clearly biased pro-development county staff spent countless man-days negotiating with the applicant trying to make an obviously incompatible PUD comport to our planning documents, giving short shrift to environmental protection throughout the process. Despite the county’s Land Use Code not having contemplated locating RV parks and PUDs of this type in the CL District and FEMA high hazard zones, the staff report advising the PDC concluded that it could be made consistent with the Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code, that it would be compatible with adjacent and other properties in the district, and that it would not affect the public interest. Really?
Then, as five PDC members voted to oppose the application, in part because of inadequate infrastructure in the area, the chairperson voted to approve, asserting that it somehow complied with the county’s CP and LDC, and claiming that the infrastructure and related concerns of flooding, sewage disposal and glamping cabin design were for others to consider later on in the process. A second member voted to approve on grounds that it might help meet lodging needs. Two months later, the PDC again voted down the applicants’ modified proposal, this time by a 6-1 vote.
I ask you: what value has the advice you’ve received from the PDC had in facilitating your decision making on this application? Has the time and effort expended by county personnel during this 10-month exercise been productive and cost effective? Was it worth the cost in time, effort and money to your constituents?
This process has demonstrated how badly needed the updating of the CP called for in the Strategy Plan is needed. The new version must include clearly understood, unambiguous policies to guide future growth, development and environmental protection. This job should be assigned to an outside working group of growth and environmental consultants capable of achieving an appropriate balance among these goals. The Land Development Division can’t be counted on to achieve such a balance.
Ideally, CL lands located immediately adjacent to waterways and below three or four feet in elevation should be reclassified as Conservation. If that doesn’t work for you, the CP should, at least, contain explicit, unmistakable language prohibiting septic systems any larger than those currently allowed for residences, in the CL district (no exceptions). Wider and clearly defined protective buffer zones must also be established around existing waterways and lower elevation wetlands and marshes. Finally, explicit language must be included making it clear that ancillary concerns such as the proposed sewer system and infrastructure in subject application, must be taken into account in PDC deliberations.
The bottom line
Water quality preservation and watershed protection must take center stage in planning for the future. Let’s not let the Nature Coast turn into the next Indian River Lagoon. There are plenty of other places in the county to develop. Retaining what we have left of “Old Florida” is essential to our quality of life and tourist based economy. We need a complete overhaul of the policy guidance provided in our planning documents and a land use application review process that is appropriately balanced and transparent, so that future applications of this type are no longer afforded more attention than they deserve.
Gary Rankel is a resident of Citrus County.
