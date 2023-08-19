As Citrus County continues to grow, our citizens are rightfully giving their opinions on the type and quality of growth they envision. The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) hears a variety of suggestions from “we want a Chick-Fil-A,” or some other popular eatery or retail establishment to “we don’t want any more mini-warehouses, car washes or gas stations.” Proposed apartments, even though badly needed, have triggered a public outcry from adjoining property owners.

Our current BOCC is to be applauded for putting projects that come before them under heavier scrutiny. Having said that, if we have additional needs in our county for housing, lodging, and businesses that employ our citizens and diversify our tax base, our elected leaders must look past the noise and exercise leadership to determine if a proposal is an overall benefit to us. That is what they are elected to do.

