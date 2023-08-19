As Citrus County continues to grow, our citizens are rightfully giving their opinions on the type and quality of growth they envision. The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) hears a variety of suggestions from “we want a Chick-Fil-A,” or some other popular eatery or retail establishment to “we don’t want any more mini-warehouses, car washes or gas stations.” Proposed apartments, even though badly needed, have triggered a public outcry from adjoining property owners.
Our current BOCC is to be applauded for putting projects that come before them under heavier scrutiny. Having said that, if we have additional needs in our county for housing, lodging, and businesses that employ our citizens and diversify our tax base, our elected leaders must look past the noise and exercise leadership to determine if a proposal is an overall benefit to us. That is what they are elected to do.
Every community has “NIMBYs” (not in my back yard) and “Cave People” (citizens against virtually everything), but I believe the vast majority understand we are growing and want us to keep up with the infrastructure and for the new growth to be of a higher quality that creates more value and sustainability.
Coming up Tuesday, the BOCC will be presented with a project that will be an ecotourism gem for the Nature Coast. Fishcreek Glampground is proposing to retrofit and redevelop a 16-acre site at the end of Fishcreek Drive in Ozello. The owners are proposing to build 30 RV sites and 30 Glamping sites on what was historically a fish camp, boat ramp, and gathering spot for the locals. I am referring to the project as a retrofit because much of the infrastructure is still in place. Several outbuildings, water lines, septics tanks (which will be replaced with one unit with the highest DEP standards), power poles, and even a few derelict mobile homes still exist on the property. In addition, the owners have removed appliances, garbage, and hundreds of tires from this site. There was evidence of heavy partying and even illegal drug use. The proposed project will enhance the area and is a less intense use of the property than the surrounding area. It is certainly less intense than the approved 150 units granted from a prior BOCC.
During a recent site visit, I was impressed with the owners’ pride and knowledge of all of the wildlife, plants, and history of Ozello. They have made Ozello their home for the last 2.5 years. They have been active and engaged in the county and have proven to be good stewards of the land. They have proposed a very environmentally friendly project. This property will be better for the community and the environment and much safer than when the owners found it. This property has gone through various uses over the years and this glampground is a perfect fit for the 16-acre parcel.
The BOCC has an opportunity to embrace a young family who has a dream to create something special for us. We should thank them for making Citrus County their home and for the investment they are making in our community. Their project fills a need and creates value for our citizens. It helps us define our brand as the Nature Coast.
Josh Wooten is President/CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce
