Froma Harrop

Harrop

Generation Z is not the first cohort to face recessions, burdensome debt and a tough time finding a good job. Every generation has gone through this and some much more. The Greatest Generation entered the workforce still bearing the anguish of World War II.

The 1956 movie “The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit” featured Gregory Peck as a soldier still traumatized by the death, suffering and shared sacrifice of war as he tried to fit into a booming America consumed by materialism, competition and cocooned kids. He had crossed the emotional chasm of a starving lover in wartime Italy to a wife in American suburbia, bitter that they didn’t have an even fancier house.

