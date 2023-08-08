Trey Price

Trey Price

Amid government objections, a court has approved the merger of Imperial Sugar and U.S. Sugar Corp. Despite rejection of the big-is-bad philosophy, this case demonstrates attempts to move the philosophy beyond tech.

Since the 1970s, U.S. antitrust regulators have applied the consumer welfare standard (CWS) to determine whether an action by a corporation violates antitrust laws. Born out of an attempt to standardize the government’s approach to antitrust, it established that the effect on consumers was the ultimate test for legality; lower prices and higher-quality goods were the goals.

