Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention partnered with Florida health authorities to investigate malaria cases in Sarasota County. The investigation made national headlines because malaria is rare in the U.S. Local malaria transmission by mosquitoes is nonexistent and cases treated in the U.S. are those of patients who contracted malaria overseas.

Andrew Kishuni

Andrew Kishuni

Malaria hasn’t threatened Floridians for decades, after an enormous and forgotten campaign between the 1890s and 1910s checked malaria’s 30-million-year reign. Florida’s early history with malaria reflects that of the nation. From that history, there is much to learn about the future of America’s interactions with the disease.

Malaria

A feeding female Anopheles gambiae mosquito in 2014. The species is a known vector for the parasitic disease malaria.

