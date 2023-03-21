The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution states “… the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” I fully support this and all 27 Amendments of the United States Constitution.

The pending Florida Legislative action on “Constitutional Carry” has caused a contentious and divisive debate about the right to legally carry a concealed firearm. I support this legislation and the individual right for any person to legally own, carry and possess a firearm. The current Florida law and pending legislative action continues to prohibit the unlawful possession of a firearm: by a convicted felon; for having a domestic violence injunction/conviction; for having been committed to a mental institution, along with several other reasons.

