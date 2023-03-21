The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution states “… the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” I fully support this and all 27 Amendments of the United States Constitution.
The pending Florida Legislative action on “Constitutional Carry” has caused a contentious and divisive debate about the right to legally carry a concealed firearm. I support this legislation and the individual right for any person to legally own, carry and possess a firearm. The current Florida law and pending legislative action continues to prohibit the unlawful possession of a firearm: by a convicted felon; for having a domestic violence injunction/conviction; for having been committed to a mental institution, along with several other reasons.
Regardless of your position on this issue, there will always be a need for firearm safety and education. Firearm owners have the United States and Florida Constitutional rights to own and possess firearms to protect life, defend self, family, and home. It needs to be said that we must realize the potential tragic consequences to innocent people from improper handling or storing of a firearm. There is, and always will be, an imperative need to educate everyone about firearm safety.
In addition, the pending Florida legislation on “Constitutional Carry” includes $1.5 million in recurring funding for grant opportunities for local law enforcement agencies to provide firearms training.
There are many opportunities to receive firearms training, attend safety courses or classes conducted by state-certified instructors or by an instructor certified by the National Rifle Association. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also offers local firearms safety and training through their hunter education and safety courses. All firearm owners should have a complete understanding of the current laws and potential criminal and civil liability if a firearm is used in self-defense.
Every firearm owner is responsible for the safe handling and storage of their firearms and should inform every person in their home of the potential dangers. Young children should be taught that firearms are not toys and should never touch a firearm they may see, and tell an adult if they see a firearm, or see another child touching one. Florida Statutes require every firearm to be secure in a lockable box or secured with a trigger lock if the owner reasonably knows that a child under 16 can gain access.
The primary firearm safety rules are:
Treat every firearm as though it is loaded.
Never point a firearm at anything you don’t intend to shoot.
Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire.
Be sure of your target and what is beyond it.
The most recent data shows that there are 25,314 licensed concealed carry permit holders in Citrus County out of approximately 2.5 million concealed carry permit holders in Florida.
There are many courageous instances where the legal use of a firearm has saved many innocent lives. There are also many horrific stories of accidental deaths from firearms when people are not educated on the potential dangers and general firearm safety rules are ignored. Responsible ownership, proper training and handling are critical. There can never be too much education in this area.
Calvin Adams retired in 2015 as the Colonel, Director of Law Enforcement for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) with more than 30 years of service. He has announced his intentions to run for the office of Citrus County Sheriff.
