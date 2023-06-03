Taking the lead from the Florida Chamber, we at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce are focusing on a prosperity program aimed at significantly reducing generational poverty in our community. Our state chamber has been collecting important data and sharing it with all 67 counties.

With this data, we now have the ability to identify the number of families living in poverty in each ZIP code, enabling us to make data-informed decisions. This allows us to pinpoint the unique issues affecting each neighborhood and develop more localized solutions to address what the state chamber refers to as “The Ten Root Causes of Poverty.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.