Taking the lead from the Florida Chamber, we at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce are focusing on a prosperity program aimed at significantly reducing generational poverty in our community. Our state chamber has been collecting important data and sharing it with all 67 counties.
With this data, we now have the ability to identify the number of families living in poverty in each ZIP code, enabling us to make data-informed decisions. This allows us to pinpoint the unique issues affecting each neighborhood and develop more localized solutions to address what the state chamber refers to as “The Ten Root Causes of Poverty.”
It has been determined that the paths to prosperity include job opportunities, education/training, housing, transportation, health, food security, child and family care, safety, justice, and agency-community voice.
We believe that the business community needs to play a larger role in empowering our citizens. Not only is it the right thing to do, but investing now to break the cycle of generational poverty will save money and create happier, healthier families. Furthermore, businesses will benefit by ensuring a well-trained and functional workforce for current and future jobs.
The chair of our local initiative is Tiarra Alexander. We recently attended the Florida Chamber Prosperity Summit and returned energized and eager to continue and expand our efforts. We were delighted that two of our commissioners also attended the summit. Holly Davis has been actively involved in this project from the beginning, and Rebecca Bays is working on the behavioral health aspect. As the saying goes, it takes a village, and we are fortunate to have a supportive community ready and willing to help. We aim to utilize the data provided to uplift our fellow citizens, with partners such as the United Way, Education Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, the Community Food Bank, and many others who are doing commendable work.
We cannot afford to continue doing things the same way. We cannot afford to lose another generation to the devastating effects of poverty. We cannot allow our young people to slip through the cracks any longer. We have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact, and that is exactly what we intend to do.
Josh Wooten is the president/CEO of The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
