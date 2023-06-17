Jack Levine

My dad was 60 when I was born. Not only was he the oldest Dad on the block, he was older than all of my friends’ grandfathers. He was also a blind man having lost his sight in his early 50s. After a few days of blurred vision, he became totally blind. The doctors guessed it was vascular, perhaps an aneurysm on the optic nerve.

It’s said that when one sense goes, the others perk up a bit. Well, eight years after my Dad went blind, I came along! Some things in life don’t require good sight!

Dad

Jack and his father

