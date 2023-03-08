Ralph Massullo

Ralph Massulloss

In her recent column, Rosemary Nilles wrote about the supposed effects of proposed state legislation while ignoring the people it would most impact – Florida’s K-12 families.

Ms. Nilles wants private schools to have the same accountability standards as public schools have. (She hand waves away the fact that state law requires all scholarship students in grades 3-10 to take a nationally norm-referenced test approved by the Florida Department of Education or the statewide assessment, that these test results be submitted to the state, and that schools provide parents quarterly progress reports and publish qualifications of teachers.)

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.