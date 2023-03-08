In her recent column, Rosemary Nilles wrote about the supposed effects of proposed state legislation while ignoring the people it would most impact – Florida’s K-12 families.
Ms. Nilles wants private schools to have the same accountability standards as public schools have. (She hand waves away the fact that state law requires all scholarship students in grades 3-10 to take a nationally norm-referenced test approved by the Florida Department of Education or the statewide assessment, that these test results be submitted to the state, and that schools provide parents quarterly progress reports and publish qualifications of teachers.)
But private schools have a kind of accountability that public schools don’t – parents can vote with their feet. If they don’t like what their child is experiencing in a private school, they can leave and take their scholarship dollars to a different school. If a school alienates too many of its families, it will struggle to remain open. Contrast that with public schools, where students are assigned according to where they live.
Many families don’t have the means to pull up stakes and move to a different neighborhood if they are unhappy with their zoned school. They might apply for a magnet or charter school, but those often have limited capacity and use lotteries to fill available spots. Their children’s education shouldn’t rely on the luck of the draw. In addition, districts may be required to accept all special-needs students, but that doesn’t mean that every school does.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
A school most convenient or desirable to a family with a special-needs child might not be able to accommodate him or her. Furthermore, just because a public school earns an “A” grade overall doesn’t mean it’s working well for every student there. That’s simply an acknowledgement that children have individual needs that for some are best met in a different setting. Families need options to ensure their kids find the best fit. HB 1 accomplishes this by transforming existing income-based scholarship programs, whose funds currently can be spent only on private school tuition and fees, into education savings accounts, or ESAs. That would add some much-needed flexibility into the programs, allowing parents to spend their children’s scholarship dollars on educational items in addition to, or instead of, tuition. They could hire a tutor, homeschool, purchase supplemental materials or online courses, or even contract to have the child attend a class provided by a school district.
If that last option blurs the line between public and private education, it’s because HB 1 focuses education spending on where it should be – students, not systems. The goal is to give families the ability to tailor a multitude of educational choices to meet the needs of the child. That ultimately will shape the way education is delivered.
Contrary to Ms. Nilles’ fears, giving parents more freedom to choose how to educate their children is the sign of a healthy society, especially in a nation that has become far more diverse and pluralistic than the one that existed when the current public education system was created in the early 19th century. It respects the fact that families have different priorities, and that sometimes they are in conflict with other families’, making it impossible to accommodate them all under one roof. I support HB 1 because I believe in putting education choice in the hands of families, where I think it always should have been.
Rep. Ralph Massullo, a Republican from Lecanto, represents District 23 in the Florida House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.