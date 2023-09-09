There are two distinct types of drug-related crime. The first involves offenses committed by addicts to sustain their addiction, while the second involves crimes stemming from the unlawful distribution and production of narcotics.
As you may remember from my article on crime rate trends from Aug. 20, Citrus County’s property and violent crime rates have steadily decreased, with a sizeable drop occurring between 2020 and 2021. These crimes include burglary, theft, assault, and homicides.
However, we still see these crimes, and they are often linked to drug abuse and mental health conditions. Many criminals begin their life of crime by struggling with a mental health issue, which progresses into a substance abuse problem. This leads to petty crimes, which later develop into violent crimes – an addiction can then quickly form as someone begins to use narcotics more frequently.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Because of the control that addiction or mental health conditions may have over someone’s life, they don’t always have the same rational thought process that you or I might have. They cannot thoroughly contemplate the repercussions of engaging in criminal behavior – thinking only of how to get their next hit.
In 2020, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) took 56 reports of catalytic converter thefts; in 2021, 97 thefts; and in 2022, 68 thefts. While this may not seem drug-related at first glance, stealing catalytic converters is easy and will turn a quick profit, later supplying a drug habit.
The key word when discussing drug-related crimes is “Opportunity.” Most drug users who are supporting their habit select an easy crime, especially one where buying and reselling the product has not been properly regulated.
Thankfully, new legislation, enforcement, and recycling ordinances have almost eliminated this crime of opportunity, and I am happy to report that for 2023, we have only taken nine reports for the calendar year.
However, as mentioned above, petty crimes are not the only drug-related offenses. Compared to mere drug users, dealers, in their pursuit to manufacture and sell illicit substances, tend to provoke more violent crime. These crimes can be a result of disputes between dealers themselves and hinge entirely on the presence of narcotics in the equation – especially if there is competition among drug traffickers. Often, this will lead to increased gang activity, robbery and murder as dealers work to expand their territory and customer base.
Within law enforcement, our perspective differs as we delve into the root cause behind these issues, and the answer was glaringly evident – mental health. Citrus County faced a scarcity of available treatment services and the absence of a receiving facility for Baker or Marchman Acts, which exacerbated the situation.
Back in 2020, we elevated our commitment to serving the community by launching our Behavioral Health Unit. This unit is made up of a sergeant, two behavioral health detectives, two domestic violence detectives, two victim advocates and two substance abuse advocates. By addressing the drug issues with a community policing approach, we continue to be able to go beyond traditional law enforcement approaches by advocating for drug abusers and providing addicts with essential resources and services. Our goal is to get them the help they really need.
We have made great strides with mental health in Citrus County and, in many cases, transformed how addicts perceive law enforcement. I am proud to lead a team that continues to actively work toward alleviating the issues through a strong partnership with the community.
Mike Prendergast is the sheriff of Citrus County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.