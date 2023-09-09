There are two distinct types of drug-related crime. The first involves offenses committed by addicts to sustain their addiction, while the second involves crimes stemming from the unlawful distribution and production of narcotics.

As you may remember from my article on crime rate trends from Aug. 20, Citrus County’s property and violent crime rates have steadily decreased, with a sizeable drop occurring between 2020 and 2021. These crimes include burglary, theft, assault, and homicides.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.