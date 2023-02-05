Taxwatch logo

Florida aims to be the best state in the nation to live, work, and play, and its tremendous growth suggests such efforts have not been in vain. Florida welcomes about 808 new residents per day, and for the first time since 1957, the state has the fastest-growing population within the United States. While tough to manage at times, a growing population is good for the state, fueling Florida’s economy with new talents and dollars, but as the state continues to attract new residents, the state must ensure that the development of housing keeps pace.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida experienced a housing boom. As discussed in the October 2021 Florida TaxWatch commentary “Beyond the Pandemic: Long-term Changes and Challenges for Housing in Florida,” a collision of demographic trends, government policies, and basic supply and demand resulted in soaring house prices. By November 2022, the median price of single-family homes in Florida was nearly 10 percent higher than the year before.

