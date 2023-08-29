Henry Miller

From 1968 to 2020, Americans experienced a remarkable increase in life expectancy, from 70 to 78 years. Much of that was due to advances in drugs and vaccines, many of which are now unavailable because of shortages. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf called recently for Congress to give his agency more power to address them. The FDA can’t remedy underlying market conditions, he said, but it can help to avert supply-chain issues if manufacturers let regulators know about problems.

However, it’s not the actions or inactions of the FDA that’s the problem, and Califf intimated as much by referring to the importance of market conditions. Congress could, and should, act to take advantage of market forces.

