The Clearview Estates of Citrus Hills POA Homeowners Association (HOA) has a concern of fairness: does the BOCC, Citrus County Public Works and the Sheriff’s Office treat traffic concerns (speeding) equally? The HOA has an ongoing issue of speeding throughout the development. The May 5, 2023, article in the Chronicle by Michael D. Bates titled “County seeks to slow traffic on Crystal Oaks Drive” has caused much doubt how differently these agencies treat its constituency.
The HOA has been trying to seek assistance for some time to address speeders on North Man-O-War Drive for some time. This matter has been the topic of discussion at almost every annual HOA meeting held in the past five years. The sheriff was the guest speaker in 2021 and our district BOCC member was the guest speaker in 2022 and both were asked about the speeding issue. The standard answers: “We don’t have enough officers; there’s nothing the county can do.” were given. An HOA board member contacted the Sheriff’s Office and a radar cart was placed on Man-O-War for one week. Subsequently, the HOA contacted the County Public Works Department and inquired about the possibility of obtaining “Traffic Calming” improvements on Man-O-War and was told speed humps are not permitted on county roads and any traffic calming features were not possible due to funding constraints. As a result the HOA decided to employ a company called Blue Line Resources, a collection of off-duty and retired law enforcement. The HOA board voted to use its funds to perform speed enforcement within the development boundaries. The results were quite eye opening and the county coffers was the beneficiary of the revenue generated by our action:
After two enforcement visits, there were 25 tickets, 54 warnings, 1 misdemeanor and 1 domestic violence interactions.
The HOA was quite pleased with this effort until the article regarding Crystal Oaks Drive was published in the Chronicle. It raised the question regarding why the unequal treatment experienced by the Clearview Estates HOA in comparison to the Crystal River Civic Association occurred?
Let’s analyze the two roadways:
Man-O-War Drive is a two-lane roadway within a residential development with a posted speed limit of 25 MPH utilized by residents, school buses, delivery vehicles, service vehicles (lawn, garbage etc.) and home construction traffic.
Crystal Oaks Drive is an improved two-lane roadway that provides connectivity between State Roads 44 and 19 with a posted speed limit of 35 MPH utilized by residents, school buses, delivery vehicles, service vehicles (lawn, garbage etc.), home construction traffic and through-truck traffic. It is also identified in the final (approved) Hernando/Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization “2045 Long Range Transportation Plan” (LRTP) as part of Citrus County’s transportation infrastructure network; Figure 16 of the plan designates this corridor as an “unfunded roadway improvement” capacity need.
Based upon our limited analysis of online information, one must question why the BOCC is involved with this issue and why county staff has been tasked with studying this matter? Can Clearview Estates now expect the same level of action the BOCC and will the Citrus County Chronicle write and publish an article regarding our traffic concerns?
The HOA board of directors and residents request the county review its policy on speed humps (bumps, tables) within residential developments, increase speeding enforcement on ALL roadways, and help law-abiding residents live in a safe community.
Mrs. Billie Stevens is the Treasurer and a member of the Board of Directors of Clearview Estates of Citrus Hills POA Homeowners Association.
