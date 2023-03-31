Billie Stevens

Billie Stevens

The Clearview Estates of Citrus Hills POA Homeowners Association (HOA) has a concern of fairness: does the BOCC, Citrus County Public Works and the Sheriff’s Office treat traffic concerns (speeding) equally? The HOA has an ongoing issue of speeding throughout the development. The May 5, 2023, article in the Chronicle by Michael D. Bates titled “County seeks to slow traffic on Crystal Oaks Drive” has caused much doubt how differently these agencies treat its constituency.

The HOA has been trying to seek assistance for some time to address speeders on North Man-O-War Drive for some time. This matter has been the topic of discussion at almost every annual HOA meeting held in the past five years. The sheriff was the guest speaker in 2021 and our district BOCC member was the guest speaker in 2022 and both were asked about the speeding issue. The standard answers: “We don’t have enough officers; there’s nothing the county can do.” were given. An HOA board member contacted the Sheriff’s Office and a radar cart was placed on Man-O-War for one week. Subsequently, the HOA contacted the County Public Works Department and inquired about the possibility of obtaining “Traffic Calming” improvements on Man-O-War and was told speed humps are not permitted on county roads and any traffic calming features were not possible due to funding constraints. As a result the HOA decided to employ a company called Blue Line Resources, a collection of off-duty and retired law enforcement. The HOA board voted to use its funds to perform speed enforcement within the development boundaries. The results were quite eye opening and the county coffers was the beneficiary of the revenue generated by our action:

