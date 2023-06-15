Henry Miller

From time to time, people decide that their own life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness (to coin a phrase) take precedence over the safety of their fellow citizens. But states have laws mandating that they protect public health, sometimes at the expense of individual freedom.

That conflict played out recently when a Washington state woman defied more than a dozen court orders requiring her to be treated for her tuberculosis, a highly infectious, potentially fatal bacterial disease that can affect many organs. She was finally taken into custody on June 1, three months after a civil warrant was issued for her arrest, and she will be housed in a room specially equipped for isolation and treatment.

