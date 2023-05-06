Cregg E. Dalton

The Citrus County Property Appraiser’s office has a department called “Parcel Records.” This department is located within our Inverness office. They currently have five staff members with a combined experience of over 30 years. It is their job to ensure that ownership is properly reflected on the tax roll records. This department is the starting point for the majority of other processes within the Property Appraiser’s Office.

All documents must be recorded in the official records of Citrus County. A record book contains 2,500 pages. Once complete, the book is reviewed for quality assurance by the Citrus County Clerk’s Office. It is then sent electronically to our office. We have a program called “Just Appraised” that filters out the documents that pertain to us. These documents are reviewed at face value and property ownership is updated accordingly. In 2022 our Parcel Records department reviewed over 33,000 ownership records. Currently as of January 1, we have reviewed over 9,000!

